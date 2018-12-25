McDonald’s aloo tikki secures place in American menu with vegan tag

McDonald has included India’s most loved Aloo Tikki burger on their international menu. Mcdonalds Chicago is dishing out the humble potato cuttle burger by giving it a vegan tag abroad. This has clearly made a lot of customers happy as many are posting pictures of their vegan meal on Instagram.

The modified McAloo Tikki meal consists of a toasted bun filled with a veggie patty made with potatoes, pea and seasoning reminiscent of samosas. It is then topped with fresh red onions, tomato slices and eggless creamy tomato mayo.

More new favourites from around the world have been added to the menu at McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago’s West Loop neighbourhood. “Customers have expressed interest in items from McDonald’s restaurants located in India and we’re excited to offer them the opportunity to try the longtime vegetarian favourite, McAloo Tikki,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Nick Karavites in an official statement.

