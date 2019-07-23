All three MasterChef Australia judges — Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris — quit

After 11 hugely successful seasons, MasterChef Australia judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will not be returning as judges on the show in its 12th season, announced Network 10, that airs the popular Australian cooking show.

“After 11 sensational seasons, we bid a fond farewell to our judges – Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. For more than a decade, #MasterChefAU has celebrated Australian food and made the culinary dreams of everyday home cooks come true. We thank Matt, George and Gary for being a part of this remarkable MasterChef legacy!,” also read a post on MasterChef Australia’s Instagram page.

According to a media statement from Network 10, “Australia is full of remarkable cooking talent and we can’t wait to introduce another group — and the next generation of exceptional judges — in season 12 of MasterChef Australia next year.”

Reportedly, the entire panel will leave the show and a new set of names will feature in the show’s 12th season.

According to reports, Monday’s semi-final episode was the night’s seventh most viewed program in Australia, and the season’s finale is due to air on July 23. It will be the last appearance for the entire panel, which has been on the show since it was launched in 2009.

“Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George,” said Network 10 chief executive officer Paul Anderson.

“We would like to thank Gary, George and Matt for their contribution over the past 11 years,” he said.

Calombaris, Mehigan and Preston were reportedly paid salaries “well over $1 million”, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

All three are believed to have left MasterChef after the network refused to up their salaries “by more than 40 per cent”, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes in the wake of Calombaris being fined $200,000 by the Fair Work Ombudsman for underpaying the staff at his restaurants by more than $8 million.