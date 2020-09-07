Keep yourself hydrated with this refreshing matcha lemonade

Here's an interesting recipe if you are fond of matcha. (Source: Shivesh Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Matcha, a form of finely ground green tea from East Asia, is becoming increasingly popular as it is known to have plentiful benefits for one’s health. The powder of new leaves from Camellia sinensis green tea bushes, that are grown under shade, is believed to have a calming effect on individuals.

In fact, as per Japanese researchers from Kumamoto University, anxious behaviour in mice reduced after consuming matcha powder or extract. The research indicated that its calming effects appear to be due to mechanisms that activate dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, both of which are closely related to anxious behaviour. The study published in Journal of Functional Foods also indicated how matcha helps people relax, prevent obesity among other benefits.

So, if you are looking to include matcha in your diet, here’s a simple recipe of Matcha Lemonade from chef Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Orange juice

1 tsp – Honey

2-3 – Ice cubes

3-4 tbsp – Water

½ tsp – Matcha + 3-4 tbsp water

Method

In a glass, add all the ingredients. Mix well and enjoy!

Health benefits

Matcha green tea powder is rich in antioxidants. Rather than sweetening the lemonade with sugar, this matcha lemonade recipe uses honey which is considered a health-friendly alternative.

