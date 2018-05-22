Matcha ice cream recipe: Try this refreshing and delicious green tea ice cream at home

Matcha ice cream is a popular flavour in Japan and East Asia. This refreshing and bitterly sweet green tea ice cream is not overly creamy. Matcha ice cream is a popular flavour in Japan and East Asia. This refreshing and bitterly sweet green tea ice cream is not overly creamy.

The heatwaves sweeping across the country has sent most people looking for respite from the sweltering heat. Most of us complain and limit our outdoor activities to a minimal, but the season has its own charm too. Especially those hot summer afternoons at home with a glass of bel ka sharbat, a mango cooler or most popularly a glass of rooh afza to give you company. Little joys of life, we like to call it.

Ice creams are a special part of summers too and if you are looking for something that is refreshing and can push your boundaries as a chef, then this Match Ice Cream is something you should definitely try. It is a popular flavour in Japan and East Asia and this refreshing and bitterly sweet green tea ice cream is not overly creamy. To find out how you can rustle up this delicious dessert, here’s a recipe for your perusal by Rishav Kanoi, tea expert, The Tea Trove.

Preparation Time: 5 Hours (includes freezing)

Servings: 8 cups

Calories: 315 cals

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Matcha green powder

1 cup – Whole milk

2 cups – Heavy whipping cream

¾ cup – White sugar

2 – Eggs

Method

* Whisk matcha powder in a bowl to remove any lumps; add a splash of milk and whisk until matcha powder is completely dissolved. Gradually whisk remaining milk into matcha mixture.

* Combine cream and matcha mixture in a pot over medium-low heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, for about five minutes.

* Whisk sugar and eggs together in a bowl. Pour 1/2 cup hot matcha mixture into egg mixture; mix thoroughly. Repeat with remaining matcha mixture. Pour mixture back into the pot

* Cook and stir matcha mixture over medium-low heat until heated through, for about three minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

* Refrigerate until chilled, at least for four hours.

* Pour cooled matcha mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze.

