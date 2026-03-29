Matcha, black coffee, or green tea: Which one is better to consume for your gut health? A gastroenterologist explains

For many of us, mornings begin with a familiar ritual — a steaming cup of black coffee, soothing green tea, or the now-trendy matcha latte. But when it comes to gut health, which one truly comes out on top? According to Dr Kiran Shinde, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, the answer may surprise coffee lovers.

From the gastroenterologist’s standpoint, both matcha and green teas are less harsh on the gastrointestinal system than black coffee, says Dr Shinde.

Both of them contain catechins (antioxidants) that may help support a healthy gut microbiome and reduce inflammation. Matcha, in particular, may offer a slight edge. “Because matcha is whole-leaf tea powder, it has a higher concentration of catechins than regular green tea,” he explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Coffee, while rich in antioxidants too, behaves differently in the body. “Black coffee is more acidic than tea, so it can stimulate gastric acid production and may therefore cause irritation for some people with sensitive stomachs,” Dr Shinde notes. For those prone to acidity or digestive discomfort, tea-based beverages are generally the safer choice.

Very strong green tea or matcha might cause mild nausea in the stomach when it is taken on an empty stomach (Image: Freepik) Very strong green tea or matcha might cause mild nausea in the stomach when it is taken on an empty stomach (Image: Freepik)

The truth about digestion and bowel movements

If coffee sends you rushing to the bathroom, you’re not the only one. “Coffee has stimulatory effects on bowel function by increasing gastric acid production and stimulating muscle activity in the colon,” explains Dr Shinde. This is why many people feel an urgent need for a bowel movement soon after drinking it.

Matcha and green tea, while they do contain caffeine, act more gently. “The potency and amount of caffeine found in matcha and green tea is not significant enough for them to create sudden conditions of urgency similar to what coffee may produce,” he says.

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For some individuals, coffee can even worsen loose stools or abdominal cramps — especially when consumed on an empty stomach. Tea-based drinks, on the other hand, tend to create “a more seamless digestive response.”

The effects of matcha and green tea are less intense on the gut and bowel movement (Image: Unsplash) The effects of matcha and green tea are less intense on the gut and bowel movement (Image: Unsplash)

Easier on acidity and bloating

For people dealing with acidity, gastritis, or bloating, tea once again appears to be the better option.

“Green tea or matcha is considered to be more tolerable than black coffee,” says Dr Shinde. Coffee can relax the lower esophageal sphincter and increase stomach acid production, potentially worsening heartburn and acid reflux.

Tea contains L-theanine, a compound that may have a calming effect and slow caffeine release. However, he cautions that very strong green tea or matcha on an empty stomach might still cause mild nausea. “It is always better to consume it after meals,” he advises.

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Does coffee’s caffeine irritate the gut more?

In many cases, yes. “Coffee has more levels of caffeine in it and also other chemicals that increase the level of stomach acid. This can cause discomfort in the stomach or even diarrhea in some cases,” Dr Shinde explains. In contrast, tea-based drinks release caffeine more gradually due to the presence of L-theanine, preventing sharp spikes in stomach acid.

So, if gut comfort is your priority, green tea or matcha may be the gentler, more balanced choice — especially for those prone to acidity or sensitive digestion. Coffee isn’t off-limits, but moderation and timing (never on an empty stomach) matter.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.