Love matcha? Kick-start your day with this tasty smoothie

Would you like to try? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you like to keep your breakfast nutritious and filling, there is nothing like opting for an enriching platter with fruits and fresh juices. However, if you are also looking to detox after indulging in sweets and fried foods during the festive season, a green smoothie can come to your rescue. We tell you how.

All you need to do is swap your morning tea or coffee with matcha, a type of green tea, which is said to be an effective fix for morning energy and metabolism boost.

Chef Shivesh Bhatia recently made a delicious smoothie that can double up as a caffeine fix in the morning. He aptly called it matcha-banana-avo smoothie.

Take a look!

Here’s the simple recipe that combines sweet banana and avocado with earthy matcha to make an iron-rich smoothie.

Ingredients

1 – Frozen banana

½ – Avocado

1 tsp – Matcha

Ground flax seeds

3 tbsp – Milk

Method

*Combine all the ingredients and blend it in a mixer.

*Take out in a bowl and top it with a chopped banana. Sprinkle some chia seeds.

