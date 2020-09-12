Would you like to try this easy recipe for dinner tonight?

Try this easy recipe for dinner tonight. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram)

If you are a parantha or Indian bread lover, you may have tried numerous mouth-watering parantha recipes that can be made with the simplest of ingredients and vegetables at home. From your all-time favourite aloo parantha to seasonal gobhi and mooli parantha, the variations are as many as you can imagine. One of the must-try recipes is the unbeatable combination of peas and paneer that makes for a mouth-watering treat. Not just as a morning breakfast but it can be had during the day and makes for a protein-rich and filling food.

So if you have peas and paneer at home today, try this delicious recipe from chef Ranveer Brar, who is known to share some amazing recipes.

The tasty parantha can be had with chutney, sauce, curd or pickle!

Would you try?

Here’s the recipe!

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Category: Breads/ Roti .

Ingredients

4 cups – Whole wheat flour

2 no – Garlic cloves, finely chopped

Salt

Lukewarm water

For filling

1 cup – Paneer, grated

3/4 cup – Green peas, blanched and slightly mashed

1tsp – Green chilli

1 1/2tsp – Ginger paste

1tsp – Garaam masala

1/2tsp – Amchoor powder

1tsp – Carom seeds

Salt

Coriander leaves, roughly torn

5 – 6 Mint Leaves

1/4 cup – Butter/ghee, for basting

Method

*For the dough, take wheat flour in a bowl. Add salt to it and mix.

*Use lukewarm water to knead a soft and smooth dough.

*Cover and let it rest for five minutes.

*Meanwhile for the stuffing, take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix everything well, sauté and dry out the water, cool.

*Divide the dough into small round balls, according to the required size of the paratha.

*Roll out the ball into a small circle, and add a tablespoon of the mixture into the center.

*Bring the corners of the dough together and seal it.

*Flatten it in between your palm. Dust it with flour and roll it out.

*Heat the iron and place the prepared paratha on it. Cook on both sides.

*Once cooked, remove it on a plate and apply butter or ghee.

*Serve hot.

