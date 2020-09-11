Simple tips to make delicious matar mushroom

Here's how to make a delicious matar mushroom. (Source: chefKunalKapur.com)

If you enjoy restaurant-style matar mushroom but have not been able to enjoy the dish from your favourite takeaway due to the pandemic, why not attempt to make it at home? If you worry you may not achieve the right consistency, we have some help for you. Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared some useful tips to make delectable matar mushroom.

Check out his post below:

Ingredients

Serves 4

For the curry

5tbsp – Oil

1 – Bayleaf

2 – Cinnamon (1”piece)

3 – Green cardamom

1 – Black cardamom

3 – Cloves

1½ tsp – Cumin

2 cups – Onion, sliced

1 tbsp – Garlic, chopped

1 tbsp – Ginger, chopped

1 – Green chilly

2 tsp – Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp – Turmeric

1½ tbsp – Coriander powder

2 tbsp – Curd

4 cups – Tomato, sliced

Salt

A pinch – Kasoori methi powder

A pinch – Garam masala

Coriander, chopped

For mushrooms

Are you removing the dirt from mushrooms, the right way? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you removing the dirt from mushrooms, the right way? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Butter

2 cups – Mushrooms, diced

1½ cups – Matar

Salt

Method

*Take the mushrooms in a bowl, sprinkle some water, add a tbsp of maida (all purpose flour) and rub. Maida will remove dirt from the mushrooms and whiten them.

*Wash them under running water and cut them in quarter shapes to use later.

*Heat a pan and add oil. Drop-in bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, black cardamom, cloves and cumin. Saute and then add sliced onions. Cook onions for two minutes and then add ginger, garlic and green chilli. Cook onions further till they are half browned.

*At this stage, add chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Stir for 15 seconds and add curd. Cook the curd on high heat for two minutes and once the oil oozes out from the masala, add sliced tomatoes along with some salt. Cook till the tomatoes are mushy.

*Remove from heat and allow to cool down a bit. Add this masala to a grinder and grind it to a fine paste. One can use little water here. Add the pureed curry to a pan and add 1½ cups of water and bring the curry to a boil. Sprinkle kasoori methi powder and garam masala.

*In a separate pan, add oil and heat it on a high. Add in the washed and diced mushrooms and let them sit there without stirring for two minutes. Now drop in butter and let the mushrooms cook for another minute in butter. Add the boiled green peas, salt and toss them for two minutes. Pour the curry over the mushroom and matar. Check for seasoning and add chopped coriander.

*Serve hot with rice or any Indian bread like a roti, chapati or paratha.

Pro tips

*Wash the mushrooms properly and let them soak in water to remove dirt. Use maida to scrub and clean the mushrooms.

*Never boil mushrooms as it will kill their taste. Always cook them on high heat on a grill or a pan.

*You can replace mushrooms with soya nuggets as well.

*Adding a spoon of curd lightens the final colour of the dish so definitely use it.

Bonus recipe with leftover matar mushroom

Matar Mushroom Pulao

*Heat the matar mushroom, add boiled rice, salt, chopped coriander and toss them together. Remove to a plate and serve hot.

