Make crispy matar kachori with these expert tips (recipe inside)

Cooking can feel extremely daunting, especially if you are new to the skill. This is why timely guidance from experts always comes in handy. From cooking to baking and even frying, there are so many tried-and-tested tips and tricks to make your time spent in the kitchen seem like a breeze. So, if you are willing to try something new this winter, here’s a step-by-step guide to making flaky and crispy kachoris with a spicy peas filling.

Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared the recipe on her YouTube channel, and also revealed a few pro tips to help you make sumptuous and appealing kachoris this winter. Take a look.

How to make matar kachori

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup – All purpose flour

2 tbsp – Ghee

¼ tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Salt

For stuffing

1 cup – Green peas, fresh

¼ tsp – Red chili powder

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Coriander seeds

½ tsp – Fennel powder

½ tsp – Chaat masala

½ tsp – Amchur powder

2 – Green chillies

1 inch – Ginger

¼ tsp – Cumin seeds

2tsp – Oil

½ tsp – Baking soda

Salt as required

For frying

2-3 cups oil, or as required

Method

*Heat one tablespoon oil in a pan. Add the cumin seeds followed by the shelled peas.

*Sauté for a minute. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes till the peas soften. Then add the chopped ginger and green chilies. Sauté till fragrant. Add the powdered spices and mix well. Cool and grind to a paste along with green coriander and baking soda. Do not add any water.

*To make the dough, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt and ghee. Rub the ghee in the flour till it starts resembling bread crumbs.

*Add sufficient water to knead to a smooth, soft dough. Rest the dough for 20 minutes.

*Knead the dough again for two minutes and break into 10 equal sized balls. Divide the stuffing into 10 equal parts. Stuff each dough ball with 1 part stuffing, seal well and press with your hands to shape the kachoris.

*Fry the kachoris in two batches in low heat oil for 8-10 minutes till golden and crisp.

*Remove and serve hot with chutneys. Enjoy!

Pro tips

*Use all purpose flour or maida to make the kachoris crisp.

*Follow the right ratio when preparing the dough. “If you add too little ghee, the dough won’t come together. And if you add too much ghee, the kachoris would not be fluffy,” shared Bhadouria.

*Make the dough with lukewarm water and not room temperature water. Otherwise, the ghee would harden, leading to small blobs of ghee all over the dough.

*Knead the dough soft and smooth. “When you press it, it should spring back. This is a good indication that the dough is ready,” said Bhadouria.

*Blend the peas-spices mixture without adding water. If the mixture is wet, the kachoris won’t puff up.

*Taste the stuffing. “The salt should make the mixture feel tangy or chatpata,” said Bhadouria.

*Don’t use a rolling pin for flattening the stuffing inside the dough ball.

*Add kachoris in lukewarm oil. If you add kachoris to too hot oil, it will cause blisters on the kachoris.

