Enjoy veg keema matar for lunch today; watch recipe video

If you are bored of eating the same food on a daily basis, then chef Pankaj Bhadouria has a new recipe for you. The MasterChef India winner recently posted an IGTV video sharing the recipe for keema matter — but with a vegetarian twist!

“A keema matar for vegetarians? Yes! You heard me right! Sharing here, a ‘keema matar’ recipe with soya granules that tastes exactly like the real deal. Just follow my tips and pointers to get it right. So right, that even a non-vegetarian would get fooled!” she captioned the video.

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients needed

Oil

2 cups – Soya granules

Water

½ tsp – Caraway seeds

4 – Cloves

1 – Small cinnamon stick

2 – Black cardamom

2 green cardamom

¼ – Grated nutmeg

1 – Mace

1 – Bay leaf

½ cup – Chopped onions

½ tsp – Black pepper

1 tsp – Chopped green chillis

Chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Garam masala

½ tsp – Cumin powder

2 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp – Yoghurt

2 tbsp – Tomato puree

Salt to taste

1 cup – Peas

Steps

*In a bowl, take two cups of water and soak two cups of soya granules until soft. Meanwhile, finely chop onions and fry them until brown. Once done, make a paste and keep it aside.

*Place a pan on medium-low heat and pour four tablespoons of oil into it. Once it heats up a little, add the whole spices. To this, add chopped onions and cook until golden.

*Next, add chopped green chillis and half a teaspoon of black pepper. Stir and add ginger garlic paste. Now add a teaspoon of red chilli powder and coriander powder along with half a teaspoon of cumin powder. Stir nicely and cook for a few minutes. Add another teaspoon of garam masala powder.

*Add 2 tablespoons of water to make it a bit runny. Once it turns brown, add two tablespoons of yoghurt. Once everything is cooked, add the brown onion paste to the mixture and let it cook until it turns fragrant!

*Add tomato puree and stir nicely. Finally, add the soaked soya granules and peas, mix and cook for 10 minutes. Add salt to taste.

* If it gets too dry, add a bit of water and cook again for 10-12 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot!

