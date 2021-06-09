scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Most read

MasterChef Australia: Indian chef cooks Kolkata kathi roll with a twist

Chef Depinder Chibber also mentioned how she loved making kathi rolls at home with leftover meat, paneer and sometimes egg

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2021 8:00:29 pm
depinder chhibber, masterchef australiaDepinder Chhibber has been winning hearts on Masterchef Australia with her exotic dishes. (Source: depinder_/Instagram)

Indian-origin home chef Depinder Chhibber has become quite a favourite on MasterChef Australia’s latest season, cooking a variety of dishes including Indian delicacies.

Recently, the chef paid tribute to Indian street food by cooking Kolkata kathi rolls. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Street food is honestly my jam. Today I travelled to West Bengal to get some inspiration.”

Adding a twist to the traditional kathi roll, Chhibber made the dish with crayfish and deep lobster masala along with “egg, pickled onions, mint, coriander chutney, fresh carrots, capsicum, (and) coriander leaves”. She served the rolls with mint and coriander chutney as well as tomato kasundi “packed with flavour”.

Also Read |‘I’m constantly thrilled with the food I eat every time I visit India’: Chef Gary Mehigan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Depinder Chhibber (@depinder_)

Chhibber also mentioned how she loved making kathi rolls at home with leftover meat, paneer and sometimes egg. “One of my favourites to make at home for the family with leftover meats, paneer and sometimes egg. This dish was invented by the Nizam’s restaurant many decades ago particularly using lamb kebab skewers. Today kathi rolls have been reinvented time and time again,” she wrote. The detailed recipe is available on her website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, Chibber also impressed the judges by making chhole and kadhai paneer; tandoori chicken, naan and lassi; and a delicious plate of chicken biryani.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari nails outfits with oodles of elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 09: Latest News

Advertisement