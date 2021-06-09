MasterChef Australia: Indian chef cooks Kolkata kathi roll with a twist

Depinder Chhibber has been winning hearts on Masterchef Australia with her exotic dishes. (Source: depinder_/Instagram)

Indian-origin home chef Depinder Chhibber has become quite a favourite on MasterChef Australia’s latest season, cooking a variety of dishes including Indian delicacies.

Recently, the chef paid tribute to Indian street food by cooking Kolkata kathi rolls. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Street food is honestly my jam. Today I travelled to West Bengal to get some inspiration.”

Adding a twist to the traditional kathi roll, Chhibber made the dish with crayfish and deep lobster masala along with “egg, pickled onions, mint, coriander chutney, fresh carrots, capsicum, (and) coriander leaves”. She served the rolls with mint and coriander chutney as well as tomato kasundi “packed with flavour”.

Chhibber also mentioned how she loved making kathi rolls at home with leftover meat, paneer and sometimes egg. “One of my favourites to make at home for the family with leftover meats, paneer and sometimes egg. This dish was invented by the Nizam’s restaurant many decades ago particularly using lamb kebab skewers. Today kathi rolls have been reinvented time and time again,” she wrote. The detailed recipe is available on her website.

Earlier, Chibber also impressed the judges by making chhole and kadhai paneer; tandoori chicken, naan and lassi; and a delicious plate of chicken biryani.