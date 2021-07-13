scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
MasterChef Australia 2021: Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan takes home the trophy

He beat three other contestants on the season's grand finale

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 10:04:36 pm
MasterChef Australia, MasterChef Australia 2021, MasterChef Australia winner, winner of MasterChef Australia 2021, Justin Narayan, indian express newsWhile on the show, he had impressed judges with a number of dishes, including Indian chicken tacos and Indian chicken curry. (Photo: Instagram/@justinnarayan)

We finally have a winner for MasterChef Australia Season 13. The trophy has found its way to Indian-origin contestant Justin Narayan’s kitchen, as he beat three other contestants — one of them with a Bangladesh connection — on the season’s grand finale.

Twenty-seven-year-old Narayan hails from Western Australia, and with this victory, he has become the second Indian-origin contestant on the show to take home the trophy. Before him, it was prison guard Sashi Cheliah, who had won the show in 2018.

Taking to Instagram post victory, Narayan, a pastor, wrote: “Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you’ll surprise yourself! Whoever’s reading this I love you. (sic)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Narayan (@justinnarayan)

The official MasterChef Australia account also shared his happy pictures with the trophy next to a caption that read, “Congratulations to our #MasterChefAU 2021 WINNER! 🏆🎉”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Previously, in a video detailing his journey — shared on MasterChef Australia’s official account — we learnt that he is from Perth, Western Australia, and likes to keep things “versatile”, cooking “different cuisines”. He has Fijian and Indian heritage, which has influenced him and his cooking style.

While on the show, he had impressed judges with a number of dishes, including Indian chicken tacos and Indian chicken curry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

