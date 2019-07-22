MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris fined for underpaying staff by almost $8 million

George Calombaris, one of the judges on MasterChef Australia, has been axed from a major West Australian Government’s tourism campaign following public outcry after he admitted to underpaying employees at his restaurants by almost $8 million.

His Melbourne-based hospitality group MAdE Establishment group of companies admitted to underpaying more than 500 current and former employees. The company is set to make a $200,000 (around Rs 1 crore) “contrition payment” under a court-enforceable undertaking made with the Fair Work Ombudsman.

The Australian chef and restaurateur had apologised and characterised the massive underpayments as an error.

The Create Your Own Gourmet Escape in WA campaign with Calombaris was intended to highlight tourism in Perth and the South West regions, and “encourage visitors to create their own gourmet escape in WA and book a holiday now”.

Tourism West Australia’s (WA) managing director, Brodie Carr, said the ads with Calombaris had been suspended, although the campaign with MasterChef would continue.

“We’ve paused all of our work with George for now and we’re talking to his management about recouping some of our costs that we’ve paid him,” Carr told 6PR radio.

A spokeswoman for WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the contract with the celebrity chef had been cancelled because of a backlash.

Hospitality unions called for Calombaris to be sacked as a judge on MasterChef Australia, however Network Ten on which the show airs released a statement saying “George has the support of Network 10. We will not be making any further comment”.

Born and bred in Australia’s Melbourne, the 40-year-old draws inspiration from his Greek, Cypriot and Italian heritage which reflects in his cuisine. The chef is best known for his Greek recipes including Strapatsata (eggs, tomato, olive oil and feta), Grilled calamari with grape and currant dressing and Koulourakia (Greek bread with sesame seeds).

Inspired by his mother and grandmother, Calombaris went on to learn all about food and cooking and at the age of 24, he won Young Chef of the Year at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

He has co-authored cookbooks namely Your Place or Mine? and Cook with Us, and authored Greek Cookery from the Hellenic Heart, Georgie Porgie and The Press Club: Modern Greek Cookery.