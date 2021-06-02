MasterChef Australia features eight of the hottest chillies on the planet; have you tried any?

What is your spice threshold? If it is not too high, thank your stars that you are not on MasterChef Australia right now. The 13th edition has got spicier, for in one of its recent episodes, the show featured eight of the hottest chillies on the planet.

In the promo, celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo was seen telling the contestants that it is going to get hotter on the show than it has “ever been before”. The chillies are apparently over 60 times hotter than jalapenos, and chef Andy Allen was even seen visibly struggling to taste the food.

Even Melissa Leong was not spared, as she was seen blowing some steam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

And while we all think we can manage a little bit of spice every now and then, mind you, this is another ball game altogether.

On their official Instagram page, the team shared the details of the eight super-hot chillies that have become the talking point of the show right now. Maybe you will shed your superhuman demeanour when you find out just how hot they really are!

The first chilli is the Carolina Reaper, which is approximately 2.2 m on the Scoville scale. Next follows Hurt Berry, which is approximately 2 m. The Moruga Red Trinidad Scorpion is third with 1.2-2 m on the scale, followed by The God Stopper (1.5 m), Chocolate Trinidad Scorpion (1.2-2 m), Lemon Blast (1.3 m), White Bhut Jolokia (1.1 m), and Orange Bhut Jolokia (1 m).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Fun fact: of these, the last two variants are popular in India, especially Assam, from where they get their name. It is believed the name ‘bhut jolokia’ means ‘Bhutanese pepper’ in Assamese — ‘bhut’ meaning Bhutanese here. It was mistaken for a homonym ‘bhut/bhoot’ meaning ghost, thereby giving rise to the moniker “ghost pepper”.

It must also be noted that some of these variants are even manufactured. Carolina Reaper, for instance, was introduced to the world by one Ed Currie. The world’s hottest hot pepper is basically a fruit “with evil inside”, grown and then served to the rest of the world by Currie’s Puckerbutt Pepper Company, of which he is a founder. Wondering just how he manages to hurt people so much that their face turns red and their tongue feels like it is on fire? Check out this video:

Have you tasted any of these chillies?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle