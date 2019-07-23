MasterChef Australia: A look at some scrumptious dishes from the popular cooking show

After judging 11 successful seasons, MasterChef Australia judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan have decided to part ways with the Network 10’s show. According to reports, the season’s finale, which will be aired on July 23, will be the last appearance for the entire panel, which has been on the show since it launched in 2009. The announcement has come as a shock to fans who have followed the show for years.

Over the years, the cooking show won many hearts by beautifully combining food and fun, while also being extremely informative. Taking a look at the show’s successful journey, we have put together a list of some of the best dishes prepared on MasterChef Australia that were not just well received by the judges, but also created a lasting impression on the viewers.

Honey Semifreddo with Lemon Crumb and Lemon Honey Caramel

The show observed a two-week long ‘Marco Week’ when acclaimed chef Marco Pierre White returned to the popular show in 2016. For a tasting, the chef was highly impressed by the dish created by Charlie Sartori, a contestant on the show, saying, “This, without doubt, is the greatest dessert I’ve ever eaten in MasterChef”.

Chamomile Ice Cream With Popcorn

Reynold Poernomo, a contestant on season 7 of Masterchef Australia’s, was known for impressing the judges with is desserts. In a mystery box challenge, the participants were given ingredients like popcorn, blood orange and coriander to choose from. Poernomo not only wooed the judges with the taste, he nailed the presentation as well.

24 carrot gold dish

Even though MasterChef contestant Simon Toohey said he would not be able to eat this dish, it is considered to be one the best dishes created in the MasterChef kitchen.

Breakfast with sugar-free homemade granola

Healthy and easily digestible, granola has become a go-to breakfast or snack option for many. Team it with milk or yogurt, it is good for one’s health and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Derek Lau, a contestant on the show’s season 11, gives some tips on how to nail a granola meal at home.

Scoop Dog

Contestant Tim Bone won the judges hearts with his delicious popcorn icecream that he artfully served in a waffle cone.