A goodbye dinner for MasterChef Australia judges in Delhi

As a gesture to bid adieu to MasterChef Australia’s beloved judges — Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris, Star World, which airs the show in India, organised a special five-course dinner at Qla, Qutub in Delhi, with an exquisite menu that was dedicated to them. The dishes were exclusively curated from the show by Sandeep Pandit, one of the top five contestants on MasterChef Australia 11, the last season that featured the three judges. Given that Sandeep was also a judges’ favourite and has closely followed their taste and style, he made it a point to keep their preferred ingredients intact in the menu.

So what would you expect from a menu that includes some of their favourite dishes? Something exquisite, right. And the meal was all that and more as it included a variety of flavours and dishes including Almond and Fennel Vichyssiose, Poached Salmon, Lamb Blackstrap Medallions, Charred Brussels Sprouts and Shiitake, while the desserts were Raspberry Meringue and Dark Chocolate Mousse with cocoa nibs and peach gel. As expected, each dish was a party in the mouth.

We’ve had some amazing guests chefs over the past 11 seasons and some even BETTER reactions! 🤩 Here are four of our favourite contestant freak outs! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/TKiA5Qthv8 — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) November 26, 2019

The dinner follows the announcement earlier this year when the showmakers revealed that the trio will not be returning for its next season, leaving ardent fans and viewers shocked and heartbroken. The official Twitter handle of the show announced their exit over a tweet that read, “After 11 sensational seasons, we bid a fond farewell to our judges — Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable #MasterChefAU legacy and helping make the culinary dreams of everyday home cooks come true!”

As per reports, the judges parted ways with the Network 10’s show over a pay conflict. The judges have been a part of it ever since its inception in 2009.

Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris have now been officially replaced by new judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, who will join from Season 12 that will air in 2020.

