Maska: Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani talk to cafe owners about tea and everything else

With the advent of fancy takeaways and cafes, the charm of the old world is too few and far in between. And yet, there are some which are still surviving, quietly resisting changes, and accommodating for some. Cafe Irani Chaii and Roshan Bakery in Mumbai are among those. The owners of both the cafes recently sat down with the stars of the new Netflix film Maska, Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani.

Farokh Meherbani and Shapur Meherbani from Roshan Bakery & Restaurant along and Professor Dr Mansoor Showghi Yezdi and Mohammed Hussain Showghi Yezdi from Cafe Irani Chaii spoke about how it started and why they still do what they do.

Yezdi shared how his grandfather started it in 1890 after walking all the way from Iran and it was the plain chai that kicked things off. His son also revealed why they do have the ‘No Enquiry’ board outside their eatery. They also divulged that the two ii(s) in the Chaii is not result of any astrology but to emphasise the love between India and Iran.

Meherbani also shared that it was his ancestors who started the bakery business and also shared an anecdote how the famous bun was basically introduced with the tea to increase the turnover.

On being asked if the younger generation ever wanted to do anything different, Mohammed Hussain Showghi Yezdi shared that this has always been his passion and he would have always been a part of this, even though he might have chosen some other profession. “You enjoy what you are doing for the survival of this beautiful legacy. You forget about the money,” Professor Dr Mansoor Showghi Yezdi concluded.

