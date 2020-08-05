Snack recipe: Masala papad with a healthy twist

Try this mouth-watering snack. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook) Try this mouth-watering snack. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook)

Who doesn’t love munching on masala papad with their meals or just as a snack. And if you too want to relish the same, there is nothing better than one made at home. But how about making a healthier version of the same? If you are not sure how to go about a non-fried version, here is a quick recipe that you must try to not only make a healthier choice but also give an interesting twist to your snack time.

Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic shared a recipe that has us intrigued.

Take a look.

This is what she had to say: “When we go to restaurant (and) order masala papad, they get really soaked like wet roti; in few minutes they become uneatable. Plus they are fried, so lots of oil and not that healthy. Here is a healthier version of Masala Papad shots which will stay crunchy and dry for longer and plus they are not fried. Enjoy.”

Here’s how to make the mouth-watering Masala Papad Shots.

Ingredients

Masala Papad

Sweet corn

Coriander leaves

Tomatoes

Spring onions

Fresh chillies

Mint leaves

Sev

Method

*Take few papads and cut them into half.

*Roll them like a cone and insert a tooth pick so that they stay in the shape.

*Microwave for 30 seconds or roast them gently; don’t overcook.

*Now take out the toothpick as papads will hold shape.

*Place them in shot glasses.

*Take sweet corn, add finely chopped coriander leaves, tomatoes, spring onions and fresh chillies. Add some chopped mint leaves (optional).

*Add sev- it will soak the water coming out of vegetables and keep papad dry for longer.

*Add salt just before serving.

*Sprinkle some red chilli powder on top of the shots. Enjoy!

Pro tips

*Add salt just before serving to ensure papads stay dry for longer

*Fill the papad and the base of glass with the filling to hold papad cones nicely

