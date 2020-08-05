Snack recipe: Masala papad with a healthy twist

Who doesn’t love munching on masala papad with their meals or just as a snack. And if you too want to relish the same, there is nothing better than one made at home. But how about making a healthier version of the same? If you are not sure how to go about a non-fried version, here is a quick recipe that you must try to not only make a healthier choice but also give an interesting twist to your snack time.
Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic shared a recipe that has us intrigued.
Take a look.
This is what she had to say: “When we go to restaurant (and) order masala papad, they get really soaked like wet roti; in few minutes they become uneatable. Plus they are fried, so lots of oil and not that healthy. Here is a healthier version of Masala Papad shots which will stay crunchy and dry for longer and plus they are not fried. Enjoy.”
Here’s how to make the mouth-watering Masala Papad Shots.
Ingredients
Masala Papad
Sweet corn
Coriander leaves
Tomatoes
Spring onions
Fresh chillies
Mint leaves
Sev
Method
*Take few papads and cut them into half.
*Roll them like a cone and insert a tooth pick so that they stay in the shape.
*Microwave for 30 seconds or roast them gently; don’t overcook.
*Now take out the toothpick as papads will hold shape.
*Place them in shot glasses.
*Take sweet corn, add finely chopped coriander leaves, tomatoes, spring onions and fresh chillies. Add some chopped mint leaves (optional).
*Add sev- it will soak the water coming out of vegetables and keep papad dry for longer.
*Add salt just before serving.
*Sprinkle some red chilli powder on top of the shots. Enjoy!
Pro tips
*Add salt just before serving to ensure papads stay dry for longer
*Fill the papad and the base of glass with the filling to hold papad cones nicely
