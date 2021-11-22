Winter special: Craving that perfect cup of masala chai? Here’s a recipe

Tea or chai, is possibly one of the most popular beverages in India. Savoured in almost every household, tea is one of those things without which life seems a little incomplete.

Also, who can ever say no a cuppa, especially in winters? So, if you wish to start your week with a special masala chai which is steeped with the goodness of whole Indian spices and robust tea leaves, we’ve got you covered.

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared an extremely easy masala chai recipe that you will be able to make in under 10 minutes. Take a look:

Ingredients

*Dry ginger

*Cardamom

*Black pepper

*Fennel seeds

*Cinnamon

Method

Add all the ingredients to a dry mixer bowl and grind to a fine consistency. Store it in an airtight container for future use.

Here’s how to make the perfect cup of masala chai:

*Heat water and bring it to a gentle simmer.

*Add 2 spoons of tea, one spoonful of the chai masala and sugar.

*Add a cup of milk and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until you see the beverage’s colour darken.

Strain through a strainer and serve piping hot with pakoras. Not only will it warm the cockles of your heart, but the spices in the masala chai contain antioxidants and help keep the body healthy.

A fun adda session with friends, trip to the market, office breaks or whenever a guest comes home, a cup of tea makes conversation flow easily.

Let us know if you liked this recipe!

