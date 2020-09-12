Would you like some masala bread with your chai today?

Would you like to try some masala bread? (Source: Chef Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram)

For people who are fond of the desi masalas, there is nothing like a good recipe that incorporates all the essential masalas and makes for a lip-smacking treat. While you may have made masala parantha at home, how about some masala bread?

In fact, for people looking for a change, baking this masala bread can come in handy for all the hunger pangs. The recipe is from chef Kirti Bhoutika.

“A bread that is unlike any other, masala bread is full of flavour and spices and perfect with a cup of tea or even as a base for Indian sandwiches!” she remarked.

Would you like to try?

Masala Bread

(Makes four loaves)

Ingredients

12g – Active dry yeast

400-450ml – Warm water

1.5tbsp – Sugar

750g – Flour (500g aata and 250g maida)

3tsp – Salt

2-3tbsp – Oil

For the masala

Butter/oil

Jeera

Finely chopped onion

Finely chopped garlic

Finely chopped ginger

Finely chopped green chilli

Red chilli powder

Haldi powder

Garam masala powder

Jeera powder

Salt

Method

*Put dry yeast in warm water with sugar and give it a good mix. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.

*In a bowl, add atta and maida and salt. Add the yeast mixture. Knead for seven-10 minutes to get a soft dough. Add water as required. Add two-three tablespoons of oil. Knead for another five minutes. The dough should look soft.

*Keep the kneaded dough in the bowl again and cover it with a wet cloth or cling wrap.

*Let it remain so for at least two hours so that the dough rises and doubles in size.

To make the masala

*In a pan, melt butter and add cumin. Then add finely chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chillies. Add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and cumin powder. Once the masala cools down, add it to the prepared and risen dough. Knead the masala into the dough for two-three minutes to incorporate the masala. Don’t knead it too much.

*Divide the dough into four parts as it will give us four loaves.

*With the back of your palm, tightly roll and press the dough to shape it.

*In a baking tray, add the loaves and let it remained covered with a wet cloth for 45 minutes.

*After 45 minutes, the dough should have doubled in size. Then milkwash.

*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

*Once done, take them out and add butter.

*Let the bread loaves come to room temperature before cutting them down.

*Enjoy with tea!

When are you trying?

