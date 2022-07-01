‘Food is life’ for Masaba Gupta; here’s proof

A fashion designer, actor, and fitness enthusiast, Masaba Gupta dons many hats. But there is another side to her — she is a big foodie, too!

The designer recently took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be enjoying a variety of dishes — from dimsums to cakes — with close friend and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Challenge you to find a video where @rheakapoor and I are looking up from our plates,” she captioned the video, as she revealed that her friend Pooja Dhingra has been “gathering footage of over four to five years of my eating habits.”

In one of the shots, Masaba could be seen posing with a lavish spread that included a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Masaba having a lavish food spree (Source: Instagram) Masaba having a lavish food spree (Source: Instagram)

In another snippet, she seemed to be enjoying a plate of vada pav.

A screengrab of the food filled video, the designer had posted on her Instagram( Source: Instagram) A screengrab of the food filled video, the designer had posted on her Instagram( Source: Instagram)

That’s not all, the Masaba Masaba was also clicked with two scrumptious cakes!

The designer celebrates her birthday in the picture (Source: Instagram) The designer celebrates her birthday in the picture (Source: Instagram)

In another shot, Masaba and Rhea were clicked having dimsum.

Masaba spotted with her food partner, Rhea Kapoor (Source: Instagram) Masaba spotted with her food partner, Rhea Kapoor (Source: Instagram)

Not just this, the duo often shares pictures and videos of their meals on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Earlier, Masaba had posted a story on Instagram wherein she was eating a chocolate cupcake, as she wrote: “Working Sundays call for cupcakes.”

Also Read | | Expert shares ‘superfoods’ that contain essential nutrients for optimal thyroid health

The designer has been quite active in posting about her diet and fitness regime, and has also opened up about her struggle with PCOS.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!