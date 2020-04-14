Masaba Gupta’s 3-step chocolate cake is to die for; check it out here

Masaba’s recipe is extremely easy! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed Gargi Singh) Masaba’s recipe is extremely easy! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed Gargi Singh)

Joining the baking spree along with celebrities like Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and many others, is ace designer Masaba Gupta who is making her fans drool with her chocolate cake. The best part about the dessert is that you can cook it at home without needing any fancy ingredients. However, ensure that you remember these key tips when you are baking.

READ | Mira Rajput made a marble cake; check out the recipe

Below, we mention the designer’s three-step chocolate cake recipe. Check it out.

Have you baked anything during the lockdown? (Photo: Getty) Have you baked anything during the lockdown? (Photo: Getty)

ALSO READ | Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan

Ingredients

150g – Fibre biscuits

100g – Chocolate flavoured biscuits

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 cup – Milk

3 tbsp – Butter

1/2 cup – Sugar

READ|This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here

Steps

*Grind all the biscuits into a fine powder. Now mix it with half cup sugar and baking powder. Mix all the powder ingredients well.

*To the mixture, add melted butter so that the batter remains moist along with half cup of cold milk. Fold and mix the ingredients until it becomes a thick batter.

*Pop it in the microwave for 10 minutes for 120 degree celsius.

READ| Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

What are you baking tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd