Masaba Gupta has this immunity-boosting juice; know its health benefits

Masaba Gupta posted a photo on Instagram of karela-cucumber juice. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta posted a photo on Instagram of karela-cucumber juice. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been whipping up delicacies of late, giving us major cooking goals. Recently, she posted a picture of a healthy immunity-boosting drink — karela (bitter gourd) and cucumber juice — on Instagram.

Take a look at her post below:

Karela-cucumber juice helps boost immunity while managing blood pressure and sugar levels. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Karela-cucumber juice helps boost immunity while managing blood pressure and sugar levels. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Health benefits of karela (bitter gourd)

Both bitter gourd and cucumber have their own health benefits. Bitter gourd or karela is rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that boosts immunity and promotes brain health and tissue healing, according to Healthline. It also contains provitamin A that the body converts into vitamin A, which in turn helps eyesight and skin health. Studies have also argued that it helps in managing blood sugar levels while increasing good cholesterol and decreasing bad cholesterol and total triglyceride levels. Bitter gourd is also beneficial for the skin and hair.

Read| Masaba Gupta reveals how Priyanka Chopra inspired her to make acting debut

Health benefits of cucumber (kheera)

Cucumber, on the other hand, is also rich in vitamin C. It prevents water retention in the body and reduces swelling. It has a high water content, keeping the body hydrated, and eliminating toxins from the body. It is also rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium which help in managing blood pressure levels. Cucumbers are also known to help in releasing excess heat in the stomach, which can otherwise cause bad breath.

Would you like to try this healthy juice?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd