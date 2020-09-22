Masaba Gupta satiated burger-fries craving with this healthy homemade alternative

Masaba Gupta makes sure she eats healthy food. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta enjoys good food but she makes sure what she consumes is also healthy. And the fashion designer abides by the mantra even in case of fast food.

Masaba recently took to Instagram to talk about her craving for burger and fries. So, she opted for a healthier homemade alternative. Posting a picture of her delicious platter, Masaba wrote, “So did a mixed veggie patty on a gluten-free bun with hung curd and garlic as replacement for mayo, plus air-fried french fries. And my kaddu (pumpkin) soup of course.”

In case you have not tried pumpkin soup yet, check out this simple and healthy pumpkin and ginger soup recipe that you can make at home. Meanwhile, we bring you an equally easy recipe for making mixed vegetable patty, courtesy chef Ranveer Brar.

Ingredients

½ tbsp – Ginger, chopped

Vegetables like carrot, beans, etc, finely chopped (as required)

2 – Green chillies, chopped

1 tsp and 1/2 tbsp – Oil

½ tbsp and ½ tbsp – Butter

2-3 – Large potato, boiled and mashed

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

¼ tsp – Garam masala

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Ginger garlic paste

½ cup – All purpose flour

1 cup – Fresh breadcrumbs

2-3 tbsp – Poha, crushed

Method

* Heat oil in a pan. Add butter.

* Add ginger and green chillies.

* Now add the veggies one by one. Saute for a while.

* Once the veggies are almost cooked, add the mashed potatoes. Mix the ingredients well.

* Add red chilli powder and garam masala, salt and ginger garlic paste. Mix the ingredients.

* Take out the mixture in a bowl and let it cool.

* In a separate bowl, take flour and add salt and water to it. Mix the ingredients to form a liquid liaison. Set aside.

* Take a portion of the veggie mixture, roll and shape it into a patty. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

* In another bowl, take fresh breadcrumbs. To this, add a little poha.

* Keep the liaison and breadcrumb bowls side by side. Pick one patty mixture and dip it in the liaison first, followed by the breadcrumbs to form a coating on both sides. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

* In a pan, heat oil and then add butter.

* Put the patty in the pan and fry on both sides till they turn golden brown. Your patty is ready.

Use a bun of your choice; slice it into halves and put the patty inside. Season it with onion and sauce and enjoy your burger.

When are you trying this?

