Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Masaba Gupta relishes this street snack: ‘Unless you’re chutney, you cannot…’

The designer has time and time proved her love for food, and trying out new cuisines

A fashion designer, actor, and fitness enthusiast, Masaba Gupta dons many hats (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram)

Masaba Gupta is a true fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media. But that does not stop the ace fashion designer to indulge in her favourite foods. As such, it would not be wrong to say that the Modern Love Mumbai actor is a true foodie; and if you do not believe us, check out her Instagram reel below.

Seen getting ready for an event, Masaba takes a break to enjoy a street snack she absolutely loves; proving that everything can wait when it comes to food! In the video, Masaba was seen enjoying vada pav, making us crave for the same. “I love vada pav,” she said, while the caption read: “Unless you’re chutney, you can’t come between me and my vada pav 😋.”

Also Read | |‘Food is life’ for Masaba Gupta; here’s proof

In the video, she also shared, “Today, I am feeling like myself; I went for a walk on the beach and watched the sunrise.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta) 

But turns out, Masaba not only enjoys eating, she also likes to experiment in the kitchen. The 32-year-old recently wore her chef’s hat, and whipped up a meal in her kitchen — a sumptuous Italian platter.

Masaba dons the chef’s hat (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram)

“Woke up in the mood to cook, so made fresh kale, cherry, and avocado salad with a Dijon mustard and honey dressing.” She also cooked yummy “truffle pesto linguine” along with a healthy  “watermelon, rocket, and walnut salad with olive oil sprinkled with lemon.” But she was quick to add: “That’s all the cooking for a month.”

Also Read | |Masaba Gupta shares her ’10 minute gluten-free winter snack hack’ (recipe inside)

Earlier, the designer took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be enjoying a variety of dishes — from dimsums to cakes — with close friend and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta) 

But we love how Masaba strikes the perfect balance between her food adventures and workouts, something she is equally passionate and diligent about. Inspiration much, we say.

