Masaba Gupta shares her ’10 minute gluten-free winter snack hack’ (recipe inside)

Bhel, a popular Indian snack, is the perfect solution for those random hunger pangs in the middle of the day. But, it is not always a healthy food option to rely on. However, you don’t have to compromise on your favourite bhel due to health concerns anymore.

How about transforming your regular bhel into a healthy and flavourful snack? Designer Masaba Gupta, who regularly shares health and fitness tips she “swears by”, took to Instagram to share her ’10 minutes gluten-free winter snack hack’.

“When you feel like bhel but wanna make it super healthy! Here it is!” the designer wrote, sharing the ingredients and the health benefits of this quick and yummy snack.

Ingredients

*Ponkh/Hurda (Tender and juicy pods of jowar)

*Sliced onions

*Sliced cucumber

*Lemon juice

*Imli chutney

*Chaat masala

*Pomegranate

*Low-fat nachni sev (crispy sev made from ragi)

Mix and enjoy!

To add some “extra zing”, she suggested adding green chutney or a touch of mustard oil.

Health benefits

This bhel recipe is not just delicious but also good for your health, according to Masaba.

*It is rich in zinc, magnesium and vitamin B.

*It helps the body fight oxidative stress and prevents cancer and acne.

*It has minerals that aid blood circulation and is great for people with anaemia.

*It is good for pitta types as it reduces inflammation and body heat.

When are you trying this healthy bhel recipe?

