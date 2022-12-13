This winter, whip up Maria Goretti’s delicious and hot orange cupcakes at home

We are all guilty of indulging in our favourite desserts during the winter months. The holiday season coupled with the cold weather is, after all, the perfect time to gorge on food items we otherwise refrain from eating regularly. But, it’s time you shake up your dessert menu a little and introduce something fun and experimental to it. As such, how about using another winter favourite — oranges — in your cupcakes as you revel in the festive atmosphere?

If you are wondering how to, look no further as TV anchor-actor Maria Goretti has the perfect recipe for you! She recently took to YouTube to share the recipe for orange cupcakes that are sure to leave you craving more. “A genius once said, ‘The world is full of questions, and cupcakes are the answer’. I completely agree with them. Today, I am going bake really yummy, dark orange marmalade cupcakes that nobody is going to be able to resist,” she said, sharing the recipe. Take a look.

Ingredients

*1 orange, boiled

*1 tablespoon orange marmalade

*85 grams of butter

*85 grams of castor sugar

*3 eggs

*1 cup almond flour

*1/4 teaspoon baking soda

*1/4 teaspoon baking powder

*2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

*2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Method

*Preheat the oven at 180°C.

*Add baking soda and baking powder to almond flour, mix well and leave aside to activate.

*Put the whole orange in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil.

*Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 1 hour until soft.

*Remove the orange from the water and leave it to cool for 30 mins. Peel and remove the pips and make pulp from orange segments in a blender.

*Whisk the butter in a mixing bowl, add castor sugar and whisk till the sugar is dissolved.

*Add an egg and whisk the mixture. Add orange pulp, and orange marmalade to the bowl and mix well.

*Fold in the almond flour in the orange mixture. Mix dark chocolate chips in the batter. Add the remaining eggs to the batter and mix well.

*Put the batter in cupcake moulds lined with cupcake paper.

*Bake the cupcakes for around 18-20 minutes till firm.

*Remove cupcakes from mould and paper. Put cupcakes on a serving plate and dust them with powdered sugar.

Would you try this recipe this holiday season?

