Would you like to try celebrity chef Marco Pierre White’s simple macaroni and seafood recipe?

If you love food then you have definitely heard of Marco Pierre White, the godfather of modern-day cooking. The youngest chef to win three Michelin stars, he holds the record till date. If you have always indulged in daydreams of eating at his restaurants but still have not been able to do so, then you can at least try out one of his easy recipes. Of course, you won’t be able to replicate his style of cooking but it’s worth a try.

Advertising

Peppered with Tarragon leaves, the recipe is a must-try for those looking for something unique.

Macaroni of Fresh Seafood with Tarragon

Ingredients:

120g – Lobster

120g – Scallops

120g – Tiger prawns

200ml – Lobster bisque

2g – Tarragon Leaves

140g – Cooked macaroni

1g – Micro cress

Method:

* Heat 200ml of Lobster bisque.

Advertising

* Add 7 tarragon leaves cut length ways into 3s and add to the bisque for 60 seconds to infuse.

* Take cooked macaroni and add to the sauce and heat for a minute.

* Add fresh lobster meat, scallops, tiger prawns and fold through until hot.

* Serve in a hot bowl, garnish with micro cress.