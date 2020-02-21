The best Butter Chicken in India is in Delhi, I’ve been told: Marco Pierre White

The world-renowned chef was recently on his Maiden visit to Delhi. (Photo designed by Gargi Singh) The world-renowned chef was recently on his Maiden visit to Delhi. (Photo designed by Gargi Singh)

Marco Pierre White needs no introduction. He is known for winning Michelin stars, but better remembered for returning them. He earned a huge fan base in India with the well-known culinary show, MasterChef Australia. In the country on his third trip — and in Delhi for the first time — the renowned chef talks about his love for the country, why he has no regrets about giving up the coveted status, and of course food.

It was in 2011 when you first expressed your desire to visit India. But that only happened many years later, in 2019. What kept you away for so long?

I travel so, so much and work 52 weeks a year; the opportunity to come to India hadn’t arisen for a long time. And then it was Kiran (Soans) who brought me to India for World On A Plate — first to Mumbai, then Bengaluru, and now Delhi. Before then, the closest I had ever got to India was Sri Lanka. But you know something? I am so excited to be back as it’s my favourite country in the world. It really is.

This is your first visit to Delhi, what are your expectations?

Well, I am not a person who has expectations. Metaphorically speaking, I blindfold myself, and when I arrive there, I take the blindfold off. So I see it for what it is. I get that full impact, emotionally and spiritually. But what is truly amazing is that the food I’ve had in Delhi — Bengaluru and Mumbai are good — but I think this is better.

What are your best memories from your last two visits to India?

India impresses me because it doesn’t try to impress me. India spoils me, without trying to spoil me. Indians showed me kindness without trying to show me kindness. It just comes naturally to them. When I left, my last words were, “India gave me more than I gave India”. So I always feel guilty when I come here as I always feel I’ve not given enough of myself in return for what I’ve been given.

You became a household name in India, courtesy MasterChef Australia, and also got the chance to taste Indian cuisine. Which has been your favourite Indian dish on the show?

While it was amazing, I don’t have a favourite, because they are all delicious. But what’s always fascinated me is that innate understanding of the use of spice that Indians have. They have this amazing natural ability to put exactly the right balance of spice in the right amount, and they cook it beautifully. I don’t think anyone uses spices in the world, or has an understanding of spice, like the Indians. Once a young Indian lady, not long back, cooked for me (I think it was beef). It was so good and she got through. I think she stumbled on a pastry, and (I think) ended in an elimination contest. But when it came to cooking food, it was amazing.

….and off the show? And what is it that you like about it?

I have my favourite moments, but not favourite dishes. But as I said, it’s the only country in the world I’ve never had a bad meal. I’ve only always had delicious meals in India.