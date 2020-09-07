Revealed: What Manushi Chhillar eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently talked about how she got into the practice of healthy eating in college while preparing for the beauty pageant.
Wondering what the 23-year-old model eats to stay healthy? In a series of Instagram stories, Chhillar listed the foods she eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner, to meet her body’s daily nutrition requirement.
The Prithviraj actor revealed she begins her day with a healthy and filling breakfast comprising half a cup of oats, half cup soya granules, a banana, assorted nuts, berries, and coconut shavings, mixed together in a bowl.
Chhillar’s go-to lunch includes rice with grains or roti, a bowl of dal, veggies, and a spoon of ghee. For dinner, she usually has a bowl of veggies with paneer or tofu and homemade hummus.
The model does enjoy a scrumptious dessert too but makes sure it is not unhealthy. Her go-to healthy dessert is a sugar-free, gluten-free brownie. The ingredients include two overripe bananas, cocoa powder and almonds or choco chips.
Chhillar shared her daily diet on the occasion of National Nutrition Week, held between September 1-7 every year to promote healthy eating habits.
