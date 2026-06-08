Manju Warrier on ageing gracefully, following a no-sugar diet: ‘Not because of health reasons’

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Malayalam actor Manju Warrier recently admitted that “ageing has never been a worry” for her while describing her balanced lifestyle. “It is not about how young you look, it is about how happy you look and even feel inside you,” she told fitness enthusiast and host Ramya Subramanian on Stay Tuned with Ramya YouTube podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Speaking about her routine, she continued: “For the past three years, I have been doing strength training. It has always been a balanced lifestyle. Sleep is normal, but sometimes, it may become erratic. 6-8 hours of sleep on average. I don’t do meditation. I just switch off. It’s the simplest and the laziest; I mean, the easiest thing…I am too lazy to stress… I am too lazy to overthink.”
Admitting that, generally, her food habits are balanced—protein, fibre, carbs—she mentioned that while travelling, “I go all out”. “I don’t weigh or measure my food. But there is a general awareness,” she added.
Notably, for many years, she has not added sugar to her beverages. “Not because of health reasons, but it’s been many years that had not had sugar. I got into no sugar…during shoots, you keep drinking black coffee, black tea…even night shoots, in the beginning, I used to have sugar, but then I realised I was having too much coffee…so I thought let’s cut off that sugar…so that I can have coffee without guilt. I can drink as much coffee or tea as I want. But then also, up to a point. Not as dangerous as it is with sugar. So, that’s how I developed that habit, and then once you get used to no sugar tea or coffee, it’s very hard to have it with sugar again.”
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that Warrier’s “no-fuss approach to eating” can be “surprisingly effective because it’s easy to sustain”. “Diets don’t fail due to lack of knowledge-they fail due to inconsistency. When meals are simple, familiar, and not overly restrictive, people are more likely to follow them for years, which ultimately delivers better health outcomes,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh concurred that reducing added sugar consistently can support better metabolic health, improve energy stability, and reduce the risk of conditions like obesity and diabetes. Over time, even taste preferences shift. People begin to enjoy natural flavours more and rely less on sweetness.
Focus on structure rather than numbers. “Regular meal timings, balanced plates with protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and limiting ultra-processed foods can go a long way. It’s about building a rhythm, not chasing precision,” said Sheikh.
It can help, but it’s not a magic fix, contended Sheikh. “Lower sugar intake may reduce energy crashes and inflammation, which can positively affect skin and overall vitality. However, hydration, sleep, and overall diet quality still play a major role.”
Start small. “Reduce obvious sources of added sugar like sugary drinks and desserts, eat more home-cooked meals, and avoid overcomplicating food choices. The goal is to create habits that feel natural and are easy to repeat every day.”