Manju Warrier on ageing gracefully, following a no-sugar diet: ‘Not because of health reasons’

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier recently admitted that “ageing has never been a worry” for her while describing her balanced lifestyle. “It is not about how young you look, it is about how happy you look and even feel inside you,” she told fitness enthusiast and host Ramya Subramanian on Stay Tuned with Ramya YouTube podcast.

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Speaking about her routine, she continued: “For the past three years, I have been doing strength training. It has always been a balanced lifestyle. Sleep is normal, but sometimes, it may become erratic. 6-8 hours of sleep on average. I don’t do meditation. I just switch off. It’s the simplest and the laziest; I mean, the easiest thing…I am too lazy to stress… I am too lazy to overthink.”