Manisha Koirala’s favourite dish is spicy but very healthy. Here’s how you can cook it

What is Manisha Koirala’s favourite dish? It is a keto-friendly, spicy tofu-based dish, made using chilli bean sauce. The actor, who survived ovarian cancer, takes special care of her diet, which is extremely important for keeping such diseases at bay. In fact, the Dil Se completely avoids sugar in her daily meals, as revealed by Chef Mohit Savargaonkar from Pod Supply in an Instagram post.
In the same post, the chef also shows us how to make the actor’s go-to dish. And the recipe is quite simple.
Ingredients
* Garlic finely chopped
* Ginger finely chopped
* Asparagus chopped
* Mushrooms (white and brown) chopped
* Broccoli chopped
* Sesame oil or olive oil
* Chilli bean sauce
* Soft tofu cut into pieces
You can also add other vegetables, each of a different texture.
Method
* In a pan, add chopped ginger and garlic.
* To this, add a spoon of chilli bean sauce, little water and let the sauce boil for about five minutes.
* In another pan, add the vegetables and stir fry them in sesame or olive oil.
* Add soft tofu pieces in the sauce and stir for two-three mins.
* In a bowl, put the stir fried vegetables first. Add the tofu in chilli bean sauce on top. Garnish with some spring onions and black and white sesame seeds, and serve.
Would you like to give the recipe a try?
