These mango-walnut combo recipes are a must-try

Mangoes taste delicious in every form. So how about adding some distinct flavours to it along with a dash of health? Here are some delectable mango-walnut recipes from chef Varun Inamdar and chef Sabyasachi Gorai that are sure to lift up your spirits today.

Check out the easy recipes below.

California Walnut Mango Spinach salad by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

225g – Baby spinach

500g – Baby kale

450g – Mixed spring salad mix (organic)

1 – Small red onion, sliced thin

2 – Mangoes, peeled, seeded and cut into strips

250g – Fresh blackberries

30g – Chopped fresh parsley

125g – Roughly chopped walnuts, toasted

2 – Ripe mangoes, peeled, seeded and pureed in

30g – Fresh squeezed orange juice

30g – Fresh squeezed lime juice

2 – Cloves garlic, minced

30 ml – Extra virgin olive oil

15 ml – Honey

5g – Sea salt

Method

*Toast walnuts in a small skillet over medium/high heat for 3-4 minutes until lightly browned. Set aside. Once cooled, add them along with the first seven ingredients listed in salad bowl.

*Pour purée mango over it and stir well.

*Add orange juice, lime juice, minced garlic, olive oil and honey, season with sea salt. Sprinkle over salad and serve.

Tropical Mango, Walnut and Turmeric Smoothie bowl by chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)

1 – Small piece of fresh turmeric

½ – Banana

200 ml – Coconut milk

Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)

8 – Walnut halves

A handful of raspberries and blueberries

1 – Passion fruit

1 tbsp – Coconut flakes

Method

*Add mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.

*Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.

Aam Akhrot Poda by chef Varun Inamdar

Ingredients

3 – Raw mangoes, medium sized

¼ cup – Fresh mint

½ tsp – Roasted cumin powder

1 cup – California walnut milk

1 cup – Sugar

2 tsp – Black salt

4 cups – Chilled water

Method

*Wash and dry the raw mangoes.

*Roast the mangoes over direct heat for about 10 minutes till charred on the outside. Set aside to cool.

*Peel the skin and use your hands to separate the pulp and the stone.

*Blend the pulp along with sugar, black salt, walnut milk, roasted cumin powder, mint.

*Add chilled water and blend again for a minute.

*Refrigerate for about two hours.

*Pour in glasses and serve chilled.

