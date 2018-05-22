Mango smoothie, kokum pancake: Summer dessert recipes

Try out delicious recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more. (Source: IANS) Try out delicious recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more. (Source: IANS)

Want to whip up a summer dessert for your friends and family? Try out delicious recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more.

Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall, and Chef Gautam Mehrishi from Living Foodz channel’s show “Hello Summer”, have listed a few recipes for you to try:

* Mango Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

* Frozen mango chunks- 2 cups

* Frozen pineapple chunks- 1/2 cup

* Fresh banana- 1/2 cup

* Tender coconut water- 1 cup

To garnish:

* Fresh mango chunks

* Fresh kiwi slices

* Coconut flakes

* Chia seeds

Method:

* In a blender, blend together the frozen mango, frozen pineapple, banana with tender coconut water. It should be thick and creamy. Pour this immediately into a serving bowl and garnish with toppings.

* Kokam Pancakes

Ingredients:

* Refined flour- 1.5 cup

* Vanilla sugar-1 tsp

* Baking powder- 1/2 tsp

* Lemon Juice- 2.5 tbsp

* Mustard oil- 1.5-2 tsp

* Finely chopped walnuts- 2 tsp

* Jaggery- 50-60 gm

* Finely chopped carrot- 4-5 tbsp

* Sugarcane juice- 1/2 cup

* Clove powder- 1/2 tsp

* Chopped Indian gooseberry- 3-4 tbsp

* Maple syrup- 1 tbsp

* Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

* Brown sugar- 1.5 tbsp

* Kokam syrup- 7-8 tbsp

* Egg- 1

* Water as required

* Honey for garnish

Method:

* In a bowl add refined flour, vanilla sugar, baking powder, lemon juice. Keep aside for 2 minutes.

* For marmalade in pot add mustard oil, chopped walnuts and jaggery. Then in the bowl add chopped carrot and mix well. Mix and melt the jaggery.

* In the marmalade pot add sugarcane juice, clove powder, chopped Indian gooseberry, maple syrup, vanilla extract and mix well. Cook well on low flame.

* Then take carrot mixture bowl and add chopped walnuts, brown sugar, kokum syrup, egg , water as required. Prepare the batter and rest for 5 to 8 minutes.

* In the marmalade pot add brown sugar, lemon juice, kokum syrup and mix well. Cook on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. For pancake in a hot pan pour the batter and cook on low flame until it turns dark brown and flip on the other side when cooked.

* Lemon Ricotta Cake

Ingredients

* Ricotta cheese- 2 cup

* Caster sugar- 2 cup

* Biscuits -15-20

* Whole wheat flour- 1/2 cup

* Butter- 1 tbsp

* Eggs – 2 to 3

* Lemon juice of 5-6 lemons

* Lemon zest – 2-3

* Salt to taste

* Honey – 3 tbsp

* Sliced lemon- 2

* Biscuit crumb for garnish

Method:

* In a bowl, add ricotta cheese, castor sugar and mix well. Give 5-minute rest to this. Add the biscuits in smoothie jar and blend well and make a fine crust. Place crust in the bowl. Then add castor sugar, whole wheat flour, butter and mix well.

* For the cake batter, take the ricotta mixture from the first bowl and add eggs and them using cut and fold method. Then add lemon juice, lemon zest and mix well.

* Now take cake mould and set biscuit crust by patting it with your hand. Pat again using a flat based glass. Pour batter on this and set it well. Bake in a preheated oven at 175 degree centigrade for 24 minutes

* For marmalade, in a pot add lemon juice, honey, castor sugar, butter, lemon and mix well. After boil in mixture add biscuit crust and mix. Cook on low flame for par 7 to 8 minutes

* Lemon Ricotta Cake is ready to serve.

