Raghav Chadha relishes mango shake with almond milk: ‘Aam bahut khaate hai hum log’

Politician Raghav Chadha once spoke about a special mango shake that is prepared at his home in Delhi. “Hamare ghar me ek bada special mango shake banta hai, which is with almond milk (We make a special mango shake with almond milk). We eat everything but add healthier tweaks. Aam bahut khaate hai hum log (We eat a lot of mangoes). It’s so nice. Refreshing,” he told Curly Tales in 2025.

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Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that it’s a fairly “balanced mix” when consumed thoughtfully.