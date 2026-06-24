Raghav Chadha relishes mango shake with almond milk: ‘Aam bahut khaate hai hum log’

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Politician Raghav Chadha once spoke about a special mango shake that is prepared at his home in Delhi. “Hamare ghar me ek bada special mango shake banta hai, which is with almond milk (We make a special mango shake with almond milk). We eat everything but add healthier tweaks. Aam bahut khaate hai hum log (We eat a lot of mangoes). It’s so nice. Refreshing,” he told Curly Tales in 2025.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that it’s a fairly “balanced mix” when consumed thoughtfully.
“Mango provides natural sugars, vitamin A, and antioxidants. Unsweetened almond milk adds a light, dairy-free base with some healthy fats. Together, they create a refreshing drink that’s easier to digest than heavy shakes made with full-fat milk,” said Sheikh.
Is almond milk a better choice than regular milk for fruit-based shakes?
It depends on personal needs. “Almond milk has fewer calories and is lactose-free, making it a good option for those who can’t handle lactose or are watching their calories. However, it has less protein than dairy milk. If someone uses the shake as a mini-meal or post-workout option, they might need to add a protein source,” said Sheikh.
Mangoes do have natural sugars, but they also contain fibre and important nutrients. “The concern comes when portion sizes are not controlled or when extra sweeteners are added. A single serving of mango, blended without added sugar, can fit into a balanced diet, even during summer when cravings increase.”
Does mixing fruit with milk or plant-based milk cause any digestive problems?
Most people can tolerate fruit and milk combinations well. “The belief that fruits and milk should never be mixed is more of a general opinion than a strict rule. Still, individuals with sensitive digestion may experience bloating or discomfort. In those cases, they can switch to lighter bases like almond milk or dilute the shake.”
Keep it simple. Use ripe mangoes for natural sweetness, opt for unsweetened almond milk, and skip the sugar or syrups. “You can also add a few soaked nuts or seeds for texture and extra nutrition. It’s best enjoyed as a mid-meal refreshment rather than with a heavy meal.”