Easy breakfast recipe: Relish mangoes with this protein pancake

The mango season calls for nothing less than enjoying the fruit fresh in various forms. Be it raw, as a custard, a cake or even a phirni, the permutations and combinations are as many as one can think of. So, if you are in the mood for something more delicious, as well as healthy, which can be cooked under 20 minutes, give this power-packed pancake a try. Chef Saransh Goila who recently did a live cooking session with chef Kelvin Cheung came up with this mouth-watering treat that we couldn’t get our eyes off.

Curious what it is? Double Mango Protein Pancakes is what the two chefs made in 16 minutes. Take a look.

And what more, combine the pancakes to make a sumptuous birthday cake. Bonus, isn’t it?

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

For the Pancakes

½ cup – Rolled oats (powdered)

1 scoop (30g) – Mango protein powder

2 tbsp – Flax seed (powdered with oats)

½ tsp – Baking powder

2 egg white + 1 egg yolk

½ cup – Almond or coconut milk

Few drops of vanilla

Pinch of salt

For the cheat cream cheese filling

½ cup – Cottage cheese

½ large banana

Few drops of vanilla drops

Garnish

1 – Fresh mango, chopped, cubes

1 tbsp – Pumpkin seeds

1 tsp fennel + pepper powder

Method

For the Pancakes

*Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat.

*Combine powdered oats and flax seeds with protein powder, salt and baking powder in a bowl.

*In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until frothy and fluffy (soft peaks).

*Mix milk, egg yolk and vanilla drops in another bowl, stir and add to dry ingredients. Fold gently and then add egg whites and fold gently again.

*Let the batter sit for five minutes.

*Spoon the batter on the pan and make three pancakes.

*Cook ¾ minutes on both sides, or until golden brown.

For the cream cheese filling

*Combine cottage cheese, banana, and vanilla in a small blender and blend until smooth.

*Now assemble the pancakes by spreading the cream cheese on the mango pancake and garnishing with pumpkin, mango and fennel powder on each layer. Stack it like a cake.

Tempting, much?

