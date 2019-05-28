Nothing says Indian summers better than delicious mango recipes. What would you like to try today?

One of the best things about Indian summers are mangoes. The ‘king of fruits’ make the scorching heat bearable. One can enjoy its goodness in a tall glass of lassi, or milkshake. But if you are bored with the ‘same old, same old’, then you can try out these interesting recipes.

Advertising

All you need to do is, head to the market, handpick some succulent mangoes and get rolling in the kitchen.

Mango Pastry by Rajesh Yadav, Pastry Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Ingredients

Advertising

5 – Eggs

1 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Refined flour

1 tsp – Cocoa powder

2 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 cup – Whipped cream

½ cup – Mango pulp

½ cup – Fresh cut mangoes

3 tbsp – Sugar syrup

Method

* Whisk eggs and sugar together till it rises in volume.

* Sieve flour and cocoa powder together in a bowl. Add vanilla essence and fold the flour slowly into the batter.

* Pour the batter in a half kg mould and bake at 180 degree celsius for 15 minutes.

* Once the sponge cools down, cut them into layers.

* Make mango cream using mango pulp and whipped cream.

* Layer the sponge with mango cream and fresh cut mangoes.

* Pour mango pulp or glaze on top and keep it in a chiller.

* Once cool, cut in shape of pastry and garnish with freshly cut mangoes and mint leaves.

Ice-box Mango Cake by Chef Kayzad Sadri, Corporate F&B Manager, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Ingredients

1 pack – Digestive cookies (crushed)

2 tbsp – Melted butter

1 cup – Custard (pre-made)

2 cups – Whipped cream

1 – Lemon

2 tsp – Mint leaves (chopped)

3 – Mangoes (chopped)

2 tbsp – Toasted almonds

Strawberries for garnish

Method

* Crush the biscuits, melt the butter. Mix in a bowl and line a 6-inch cake tin with butter paper. Spread the cookie and butter mixture evenly in the base of the lined tin and press.

* Freeze for an hour.

* Chop the mangoes into medium pieces.

* Fold the custard into the cream and add the lemon rind, mint and mangoes.

* Pour the mixture over the biscuit base and chill or freeze.

* Garnish with almond flakes and serve.

Mango Cheese Cake by Rajesh Yadav, Pastry Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Ingredients

4 cups – Cream cheese

3 cups – Icing sugar

4 – Eggs yolks

1 tbsp – Corn flour

1 cup – Mango pulp

1 tbsp – Refined flour

1 cup – Amul fresh cream

2 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – Cookie crumb

½ cup – Butter

2 cups – Fresh mangoes

Method

* Preheat the oven to 130 degree celsius. Grease and line the base of a cake tin.

* Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin to fine crumbs.

* Melt the butter and add the biscuit crumbs, stir to combine. Place in the base of the cake tin and spread in an even layer, then flatten

* Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until golden. Remove and leave to cool while you prepare the filling.

* In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth then add the sour cream, mango pulp, vanilla essence and flour.

* Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence, beating well between each addition.

* Pour the cream cheese mix on to the biscuit base then bake in the oven for 45 minutes at 130 degree celsius. The cheese cake should be just set with a slight wobble and should still be creamy on top with just a slight golden hint around the edges.

* Let it rest in the tin before you remove the cheese cake to cool.

Advertising

* Refrigerate it for a while and garnish it with fresh mango cubes.