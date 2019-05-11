From Mango Pudding to Rajbhog: Satisfy your sweet tooth with these easy recipes

Do you have a sweet tooth? Then you have reached the right place. Nothing beats the joy of indulging in something sweet after enjoying a hearty meal with your family and friends. So try these delicious recipes by Santu Maity, chef at The Marketplace and satisfy your sweet tooth!

These recipes are simple to make, so you can try them in your kitchen the next time your friends or family come over. We are sure it will leave them impressed.

Mango Pudding

Ingredients:

2 cups – Water

1 cup – Uncooked Govindo Bhog rice

2 – Medium ripe mango

2 cup – Full cream milk

2 tbsp – Sugar

4 tbsp – Milkmade

2 tsp – Chopped pistachio for garnish

Chopped peeled mango, optional

Method:

*In a large heavy saucepan, boil the rice. Reduce the heat; let it simmer, covered, for about 35-40 minutes or until the water is absorbed and rice is tender.

*Meanwhile, peel, seed and slice the mangos. Mash them with a potato masher or fork.

*Stir milk, sugar, and mashed mango into rice. Cook, uncovered, on low flame for about 10-15 minutes longer or until the liquid is almost absorbed, stirring occasionally.

*Remove from heat. Serve warm or cold, with chopped mango, garinshed with chopped pistachios.

Mango Burfi

Ingredients:

500g – Khoya

100g – Sugar

200g – Mango crush

Silver warq

2 tbsp – Pistachio

Method:

*In a large non stick pan, cook the khoya and sugar, add mango pulp, Heat on medium flame, stirring continuously, for 10 minutes, or till it reduces to half its original quantity.

*Place a butter paper on a plate and pour the burfi mixture on it.

*Let it refrigerate for two hours.

*Grainsh with silver warq and pistachios.

*Cut it as you like and serve.

Rajbhog

Ingredients: (For 8 servings)

100g – Paneer

1 tbsp – Cashews

1 tbsp – Almonds

3/4 tbsp – Pistachios

1/4 tsp – Saffron

1 tsp – Powdered green cardamom

1/4 tsp – Edible food colour

2 cups – Water

1 cup – Sugar

Method:

*Grind the cashew nuts, pistachios and almonds to a fine powder. Add cardamom powder to it and mix well. Now add the saffron soaked milk and mix well into a thick paste. Make small balls and keep aside.

*Knead the paneer and divide into two portions. Then take one portion and mix saffron strands along with yellow food colour and mix well. Let the other portion remain white. Make small balls of both the portions.

*Shape them into a small cup and add the tiny nut ball. Fold well and shape into a ball again. Heat water in a pan and add sugar. Stir well until fully dissolved.

*Gently add the paneer balls and simmer for 15 minutes over low/medium flame. Remove and let it cool. The balls may disintegrate or dissolve in the syrup, hence you must avoid stirring and keep the flame low.

*Serve chilled or at room temperature.