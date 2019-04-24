Mango Pizza Dhokla to Bhajiyas: Enjoy the goodness of mangoes this summer with these recipes

It’s time for some summer loving! In India, nothing spells summer better than the arrival of mangoes. Succulent, juicy and sweet, the king of fruits is in all probability a favourite of the masses. With a range of varieties to choose from – Ratnagiri Alphonsos, Devgarh Hapus, Badami, Chaunsa, Dasheri, Langda, Gir Kesar, Mulgoba, Totapuri, Himsagar – the goodness and deliciousness of mangoes can be elevated in many ways in the kitchen. If you are ready to put on your chef’s hat, then try out these two recipes by Mahara Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani, Delhi.

Raw Mango and Onion Bhajiya

Ingredients:

1/2 cup – Raw mangoes, grated

1/4 cup – Potatoes, grated

1/4 cup – Onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup – Besan (bengal gram flour)

2 tbsp – Ginger-green chili paste

Salt to taste

Oil to fry

Method:

* Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and add water to it to make a thick batter.

* Keep it aside for 10 minutes.

* Heat the oil in a kadhai and deep fry small pakodas.

* Serve hot.

Mango Pizza Dhokla

Ingredients:

For Dhokla

200g – Rice flour

30g – Urad dal (soaked)

100 ml – Yoghurt

Sugar to taste

2 tsp – Oil

4g – Citric acid

For Tempering

4 tsp – Oil

½ tsp – Mustard Seeds

1 pinch – Asafoetida ( Hing)

Water (as needed)

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Lemon juice

For Pizza Topping

200g – Aamras

50g – Pomegranate

100g – Amul cheese, grated

50g – Fresh ripe mango cubes

50g – Red and green pepper dices

2g – Chaat masala

Method:

* Blend together the rice flour, soaked urad dal, yogurt, sugar and 1 tsp oil into a smooth paste.

* Add enough water to make batter into dropping consistency.

* Add asafoetida and leave to ferment overnight.

* Add the citric acid to the fermented batter.

* Keep a steamer over the stove for water to boil.

* Line the moulds with oil and pour the batter, cover and steam for 20 minutes. Remove and let it cool.

* Cut the Dhokla into 3-inch diameter circles with a round cutter.

* Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and red pepper and let them crackle. Then add some water in the tempering.

* Bring this water to boil and pour over the Dhokla.

* Spread generous amount of Aamras over the cut Dhoklas.

* Add the rest of the toppings. Serve warm.

Useful tips:

* Aamras is the pulp of ripe mangoes, without additives and flavourings. But there are some communities who consume it by adding a little bit of milk to smoothen or balance the acidity of ripe mangoes.

* Green cardamom powder is commonly used as a spice in Aamras, This helps to enhance the flavour. Sugar is added at times to balance the acidity and also to increase sweetness.