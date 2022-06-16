Relive childhood memories with mango chuski (recipe inside)

June 16, 2022 9:40:12 pm
Summers vacations are all about spending time with family, homework (sigh!), and enjoying your favourite foods (read: chuskis or baraf golas). But over the years, chuski stalls have gradually vanished from the streets, making us miss those sweet and tangy ice popsicles.
If you too miss having them, how about scooping out some chilled chuskis at home with the flavour of the season – mango! Chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a detailed recipe of how you can make mango chuski in a few easy steps. Take a look.
Ingredients
For Ice Gola
*Ice cubes
*Ice Cream sticks – 8
*Glass – 1 or as required
*Chat masala – to taste
Aam Panna Syrup (makes 10 cups)
*Ripe mango, Cubed – 250gm
*Raw mango, Cubed – 150gm
*Sugar – 200gm
*Black salt – 1 tsp
*Salt – to taste
*Roasted cumin, crushed – 2 tsp
*Black pepper powder – 3/4 tsp
Method
For Aam Panna syrup
*Peel the mangoes and roughly cut them to extract the pulp.
*Put it in a pan with sliced and peeled raw mango, water, sugar, salt, and rock salt, and boil it till it’s cooked.
*Once raw mango is soft, take it out in a bowl and let it cool down.
*Pour the mixture into a blender and make a smooth puree.
*Take it out in a bowl and add roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Aam Panna syrup is ready!
For chuski
*First, break the ice, with a rolling pin or a hammer.
*Simply wrap the ice cubes in a clean cloth and make a potli (sack) and then hammer it with a heavy object.
*Add this coarsely crushed ice to a mixer grinder and further crush it into thin flakes of ice like snow.
*In a glass, add crushed ice up to half the glass and press it very gently.
*Put one ice cream stick in the middle, add more crushed ice on top and around it and this time press it down very hard with your fingers.
*Take the ice lolly (gola) out of the glass by pulling the ice cream stick. Pour the syrup over it.
