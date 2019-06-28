From Jhalmuri Salad to Mango Smoothie Bowl: Easy recipes you can try this weekend

Are you expecting guests this weekend and are worried about what to serve them? Do not feel distressed as you have reached the right place! To help make things easier for you in the kitchen, we have curated some recipes that can be prepared in no time.

These recipes by Chef Sunil Chauhan from FabCafe are healthy, delicious and easy to make. But be ready to be showered with compliments as they are sure to leave your guests impressed.

Mango Cashew Tart:

Ingredients:

Crust:

1cup – Toasted Almonds

1/2 cup – Dates

2 tbsp – Coconut oil

Pinch of salt

Filling:

1/2 cup – Soaked cashew

1/4 cup – Coconut sugar

1/2 lemon’s juice

1/4 cup – Coconut milk

1 tbsp – Vanilla

1 cup – Mango

3 tbsp – Coconut oil

Method:

*Place all the ingredients for the crust in a mixer and blend for 30 seconds.

*Once the mix is coarsely ground, press into a cheesecake pan.

*Soak the cashews for 2 hours beforehand and add them to a mixer with all the ingredients needed for the filling. Blend for 1-2 minutes until you get a nice cream.

*Pour this over your crust in the cheesecake pan and refrigerate for 2 hours.

*Serve cold, garnish with fresh Mangoes.

Mango Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

2 – Mangoes

¾ cup – Curd or Almond milk

1 sprig – Mint

Method:

*Cut two mangoes and freeze the pulp for at least 3 hours.

*Take it out and blend with curd or almond milk and mint.

*Serve it in a tall glass or a bowl and garnish with your favourite fruits and granola.

Jhalmuri Salad

Ingredients:

Salad:

1/4 cup – Tomatoes

1/4 cup – Onions

1/4 cup – Cucumber

1/4 cup – Boiled sweet potato

2 tbsp – Sunflower seeds

1 tbsp – Sesame Seeds

1/2 cup – Puffed rice

1/2 cup – Puffed makhana

1/2 cup – Puffed quinoa

1 tbsp – Chopped roasted peanut

1 handful – Fresh coriander

Dressing:

1 tsp – Fresh red chili

6 – Garlic cloves

1 tbsp – Jaggery

1 tbsp – Water

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Olive oil

1/4 tsp – Jhakhiya seeds

1 tsp – Lemon juice

Method:

*Chop all the vegetables and mix with seeds and puffed grains.

*Put all the ingredients for the dressing in a blender and grind.

*Sprinkle dressing over the vegetable mix and garnish with coriander.