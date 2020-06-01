Mangoes on your mind? Try this easy mango barfi

Chef and author Maunika Gowardhan recently shared the recipe on Instagram. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Chef and author Maunika Gowardhan recently shared the recipe on Instagram. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are you trying out a new dish everyday during the lockdown? Because we are here with a delicious recipe made using the seasonal king of fruits — mangoes. The gooey mango pulp can be enjoyed in a variety of ways to satiate your sweet tooth — from an ice-cream to a kulfi and kheer. But if you are looking to experiment and create something new using your all-time favourite mangoes, give this easy recipe a try.

Chef and author Maunika Gowardhan recently shared the must-try recipe on Instagram.

Take a look!

She captioned the post: “It’s amazing what joy a little leftover fresh mango purée can bring! Well apart from eating it just as is which I’ve done loads this week, I made a batch of my delicious mango barfi.”

Below is the step-by-step recipe to make Mango and Cardamom Barfi

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

250 ml – Mango pulp (3-4 mangoes pureed)

100 ml – Condensed milk

100 ml – Double cream

1/2 tsp – Freshly ground cardamom powder

240 g – Milk powder

8-10 – Pistachios, coarsely crushed

Method

*Take a pan and add condensed milk and mango puree. Mix well and bring to a boil. After that, keep stirring frequently on low heat for 10-12 mins. Add double cream and cook for 15 minutes. Then add cardamom powder and cook until the barfi mix thickens.

*Now add milk powder; few tablespoons at a time. Whisk well until all has blended well. Keep the heat low. It will come away from the sides of the pan and form a smooth dough.

*Now line a dish with baking paper and set the barfi mix on this. Smoothen out the edges and sprinkle pistachios. Cool and set in the refrigerator overnight. Cut into squares and serve.

Would you like to try it tonight?

