Mandira Bedi cooked ‘Italian khichdi’; here’s how to make it

Mandira Bedi just whipped up an exotic dish for son Vir. She posted an Instagram video of her showing her son how to cook risotto.

Vir, however, knows the dish as “Italian khichdi”, revealed her mother in the post. “You know Vir, when you were a kid and all you used to want to eat was dal rice, the way I convinced you to have risotto was I used to call it ‘Italian dal chawal (rice)’ or ‘Italian khichdi,” the mother is seen telling her son in the video. Take a look:

Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked usually in a broth derived from meat, fish or vegetables. You can also try making the dish by following this simple creamy mushroom risotto recipe by former MasterChef Shipra Khanna.

Ingredients

1 tsp – Butter

1 tsp – Olive oil

1 – Garlic (chopped)

1 – Onion (chopped)

Arborio rice

Mushroom (chopped)

1 tbsp – Rice wine vinegar

1 cup – Water

Salt to taste

1 tsp -Pepper

Grated cheese

1 tbsp – Cream

1 tbsp – Cream cheese

Method

*Heat a pan and put butter followed by olive oil in it.

*Add garlic and onion, and saute.

*Add arborio rice and cook for five minutes.

*Pour some rice wine vinegar and water, and stir.

*To this, add chopped mushrooms. Add salt and pepper.

*Keep adding little amounts of water (as required) to make sure the risotto is cooked well.

*Add some grated cheese and cook for 20 minutes.

*Once the risotto is cooked, add some fresh cream and cheese and mix it well with the rice. Your dish is ready to serve.

