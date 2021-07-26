End your day on a delicious note with Manchow soup (recipe inside)

July 26, 2021 8:50:47 pm
The rainy season is here and the weather has finally turned cooler. And it would not be wrong to say that monsoon calls for some hot and comforting foods to keep up with the weather. So, what’s better than a warm bowl of soup?
Soups are light and fulfilling and come in a variety of flavours. Not just that, they are healthy and can work wonders against cold and cough. While there are a number of soup premixes available in the market, it’s always a healthier option to prepare it at home.
Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared the recipe for Manchow soup that can be your perfect choice this monsoon.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how you can make this hot and spicy soup at home.
Ingredients
*2 tbsp – Oil
*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)
*2 medium cloves – Garlic (finely chopped)
*1 fresh – Green chilli (chopped)
*1 medium – Onion (finely chopped)
*1 – Dry red chilli (charred)
*1 small – Carrot (finely diced)
*¼ medium – Cabbage (finely diced)
*3-4 medium – Mushroom (small, diced)
*2 tbsp – Soya Sauce
*Salt to taste
*½ tsp – Black pepper powder
*1 tsp – Sugar
*Water
*1 tsp – Vinegar
*4-6 – French beans (finely chopped)
*1 medium – Whole spring onion (chopped)
*2 tbsp – Coriander leaves
For fried noodles
*1 cup – Noodles (boiled)
*1 tbsp – Corn-starch
*Oil for frying
For slurry
*2 heaped tbsp – Corn-starch
*½ tsp – Black pepper powder
*Water
Method
- In a wok or kadhai, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and sauté for a minute.
- Now add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, mushroom. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on high flame.
- Then add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for 5-6 minutes.
- Add the vinegar boil for a minute and add French beans, spring onion, coriander leaves, mix it then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened.
- Serve hot with fried noodles.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-