End your day on a delicious note with Manchow soup (recipe inside)

The rainy season is here and the weather has finally turned cooler. And it would not be wrong to say that monsoon calls for some hot and comforting foods to keep up with the weather. So, what’s better than a warm bowl of soup?

Soups are light and fulfilling and come in a variety of flavours. Not just that, they are healthy and can work wonders against cold and cough. While there are a number of soup premixes available in the market, it’s always a healthier option to prepare it at home.

Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared the recipe for Manchow soup that can be your perfect choice this monsoon.

Here’s how you can make this hot and spicy soup at home.

Ingredients

*2 tbsp – Oil

*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)

*2 medium cloves – Garlic (finely chopped)

*1 fresh – Green chilli (chopped)

*1 medium – Onion (finely chopped)

*1 – Dry red chilli (charred)

*1 small – Carrot (finely diced)

*¼ medium – Cabbage (finely diced)

*3-4 medium – Mushroom (small, diced)

*2 tbsp – Soya Sauce

*Salt to taste

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*1 tsp – Sugar

*Water

*1 tsp – Vinegar

*4-6 – French beans (finely chopped)

*1 medium – Whole spring onion (chopped)

*2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

For fried noodles

*1 cup – Noodles (boiled)

*1 tbsp – Corn-starch

*Oil for frying

For slurry

*2 heaped tbsp – Corn-starch

*½ tsp – Black pepper powder

*Water

Method