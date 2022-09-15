‘When in Georgia…’: Malaika Arora enjoyed this traditional dish; know more it here

Malaika Arora never misses her workouts and leads a healthy lifestyle, but that does not mean she does not indulge in her favourite dishes or try new cuisines. In fact, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star has often expressed her love for food and even given glimpses of her food adventures. As such, on her latest trip to Georgia, Malaika not only visited beautiful landmark locations but also tried some mouthwatering foods and drinks.

Keeping her fans updated about her vacation, Malaika shared a beautiful postcard-worthy picture showing the view she woke up to. Later, she posted a picture of her fruit platter that consisted of sliced watermelon and pineapples.

Next up was a strawberry-infused drink and a traditional Georgian bread dish. Sharing the picture of the bread, known as Khachapuri, she wrote “When in Georgia…Khachapuri is a must.”

Resembling a cheese pizza, the khachapuri is a traditional bread stuffed with cheese, which is available in various shapes and sizes. The bread is generally eaten by tearing it off and dipping it into cheese.

“Khachapuri is a popular traditional Georgian bread, as well the national dish of the country. It is a soft bread filled with cheese and topped with egg,” said chef Himanshu Dhondiyal, corporate chef, Verandah Culinary arthouse, Pick a Pav, Verandah Moonshine, who also shared a recipe for the same.

Preparation – 1 hour

Cooking – 20 minutes

Serving – 4 portions

Each serving contains about: 410 calories

Ingredients

For the dough

*2 cups all-purpose flour

*1 teaspoon granulated sugar

*1 teaspoon active dry yeast

*1 teaspoon salt

*1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

For the filling

*4 cups mozzarella cheese

*⅔ cup crumbled feta cheese

*½ cup ricotta cheese

*3 large eggs yolk

*3 large eggs white

*3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into slices

Dough

*Add flour, sugar, yeast, and salt to a bowl. Add the olive oil and ¾ cup of warm water.

*Continue to mix until the ingredients are mixed well. Put the dough on a clean work surface and knead until it becomes smooth.

*Keep the dough aside in a warm place, until it doubles in size.

Filling

In a small mixing bowl mix together the mozzarella, feta, and ricotta cheeses until well combined.

Method

*Preheat oven to 260ºC.

*Put the dough on a lightly floured surface. Divide it in half. Align in an oval shape and place on a greased baking tray.

*Cover the tray with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for an additional 20 minutes. Brush the edges of the dough with egg wash and add the cheese filling.

*Bake until the edges of the dough are golden brown and the cheese is melted, baking will take around 15 to 18 minutes.

*Crack an egg in a bowl, and remove the whites. Carefully add an egg yolk into the center of the bread and add a slice of butter. Serve hot.

