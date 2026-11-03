Malaika Arora prefers a vegetarian diet after her vegan phase: ‘I was depleted with my protein’

Dancer and reality TV judge Malaika Arora recently recalled her tryst with veganism, admitting she followed the diet for a long time. But she quickly said she prefers vegetarian food. “I do sometimes eat non-vegetarian food. But I’m much more of a vegetarian. I was vegan… a long time ago. I was vegan for a long time. And then Covid happened, I remember, I was depleted with my protein, so I went back to eating a lot more protein…But I personally prefer eating vegetarian,” she told CurlyTales.

We reached out to experts to help us understand what it takes to lead a vegan life.

A vegan diet can meet protein needs, but it requires careful planning, stressed Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “Foods like lentils, beans, tofu, nuts, and seeds provide good sources of protein, but they differ in quality and quantity. Without the right balance, someone may feel full but still miss important nutrients. Over time, this can affect energy, muscle strength, and recovery,” said Sheikh.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Paras Agarwal, clinical director and head of diabetes, obesity and metabolic disorders, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurgaon, said that vegans, who exclude any form of animal-sourced product in their diet, may have “nutrition deficiencies” to watch out for, in particular calcium, B12, and iron, which are predominantly sourced from animals. “Protein intake also has to be monitored in a vegan diet to ensure one is taking the recommended grams per day. Good to consult an expert nutritionist for this diet plan,” he said.

Why are more people rethinking their diet and increasing protein intake?

As fitness awareness grows, especially with strength training gaining popularity, protein needs often increase. “Many people realise their previous diet may not support muscle repair and recovery effectively. This encourages them to include more protein-rich vegetarian options, like dairy and plant-based sources, to better support their lifestyle.”

What are the signs of low protein intake?

According to Sheikh, low protein intake can show up subtly. “Signs include persistent fatigue, slower recovery after exercise, lower muscle tone, or frequently feeling hungry despite regular meals. These signs often mean the body isn’t getting enough of what it needs to work well,” said Sheikh.

Story continues below this ad

How can one increase protein while staying mostly plant-based?

A practical way is to include a protein source in every meal. “This could mean adding dal, tofu, paneer, or yoghurt, and snacking on nuts and seeds. Combining foods like grains and legumes can also improve protein quality. Small, consistent changes are easier to maintain than drastic dietary shifts,” shared Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

What to note?

A typical vegan diet includes plenty of leafy greens, legumes, fruits, nuts, and seeds. “Dairy will be replaced with soya, oat, or almond milk. All these have the potential to reduce the risk of cancers, improve cholesterol and heart health when combined with an adequate fitness regime,” said Dr Agarwal.

Listening to the body, adjusting to changing needs, and making informed choices are becoming essential for long-term health.

‘Malaika Arora’ has been trending on Google for the past one week.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.