‘One of the challenges I took up’: Malaika Arora reveals why she started cooking

Monday, May 10, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 11:40:03 am
malaika aroraMalaika Arora swears by healthy diet and lifestyle. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is not just a fitness enthusiast, she is equally passionate about cooking as well. On a celebrity cooking show, the 47-year-old revealed why she took up cooking.

Malaika recently appeared on Star vs Food where she said she started cooking because of her son Arhaan. She took it up as a challenge after her son questioned her cooking skills, India Today reported.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star went to share that her son loves to eat foods cooked by her. “My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him. He once came back from school and told me, ‘Mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don’t know how to cook.’ Actually, that was one of the challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often,” she was quoted as saying.

 

On the show, the celeb mom cooked her “mum’s famous” Malabar fish curry with chef Prateek Sadhu.

In fact, Malaika’s mother Joyce is also a cooking enthusiast who keeps sharing interesting recipes on Instagram that are much-loved not just by her two daughters but also savoured by other celebs like Kareena Kapoor. Here’s a pomfret fish curry recipe that she recently shared on Instagram.

