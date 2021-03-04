Breakfast recipe: Malaika Arora’s mother shares secret to making grainy idlis

We all love to try new things for breakfast every day, but nothing matches the joy of indulging in soft, piping hot idlis that are not only delicious but also act as an instant energy booster. And one of the best things about idlis is that they can be made in multiple ways to keep the taste buds happy.

But while most of us know how to make traditional, or instant idlis at home, not all may know about the grainy variety that is available at restaurants. If you would like to make your idlis grainy, here’s the secret, courtesy Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce who keeps sharing interesting recipes on her Instagram.

“I had always wondered how the idlis you get in restaurants are so grainy. Then discovered that quite a few of them use rice rava instead of parboiled or idli rice,” she said. Take a look at her post below:

What’s idli rice rava?

Normally, parboiled rice and urad dal are used to make the idli batter. But you can make your idlis a little grainy with rice rava. Idli rava is coarsely ground boiled rice or the cream of rice. Using this in the batter makes the idlis coarse and grainy in texture.

Here’s the recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup – Urad dal

½ tsp – Methi seeds

2 tbsp – Thick poha

2 cups – Rice rava, washed and soaked

Method

*Let all ingredients soak in water for six hours.

*Drain the water from urad dal, but save it for grinding later.

*Grind urad dal with poha and methi seeds to make a soft batter.

*Take a little bit of the ground dal and drop it in water. If it floats, it means the consistency is soft and smooth.

*Transfer the ground urad dal to another vessel. Add rava rice to this batter.

*Mix it well. Cover it and let it ferment overnight.

*Next morning, use the batter to steam idlis on a medium flame for about eight minutes.

*Soft and grainy idlis are ready!

Note: Usually, the dal and rice are ground separately and then mixed together. But in this case, only grind the dal. The rava will be added later.

How do you like your idlis?

