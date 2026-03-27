What Malaika Arora does to boost her immunity and fight dust, pollution: ‘Not that haldi jo khaane mein daalte hain’

Malaika Arora, 52, recently reiterated that she swears by home remedies, so much so that she includes water therapies in her morning routine for immunity, with fresh haldi (turmeric) being non-negotiable. “Immunity is ginger, turmeric…not that haldi jo khaane me daalte hai (not the turmeric we use in food), but kacchi haldi or fresh turmeric. Grate it…you can put mint or tulsi…crush everything and put it in a juicer…add some water, or you can add coconut water or soaked chia seeds..strain and drink. It’s great for colds, protects against them. We all live in an environment full of dust and pollution… so I think this is essential. You have this rather than popping pills and medications,” she said.

Admitting that she “can’t have coffee”, the host and entrepreneur told CurlyTales, “Coffee is not good for me. It doesn’t agree with my system. I take one teaspoon of pure A2 ghee. You can add to your diet…dal, roti, etc.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of Malaika’s wellness diaries, we asked consultant dietitian Garima Goyal about the benefits of having fresh turmeric shots.

“Her emphasis on using kacchi haldi instead of the regular powdered turmeric highlights an important nutritional distinction, as fresh turmeric contains higher levels of active compounds and volatile oils that may be reduced during processing,” said Goyal.

From a functional nutrition perspective, this combination offers a “synergistic effect”. Goyal said that fresh turmeric provides curcumin and other bioactive compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while ginger supports digestion, circulation and immune modulation. “Tulsi and mint contribute additional phytonutrients that help in respiratory support and may assist the body in coping with environmental stressors such as dust and pollution. Using a liquid medium like water or coconut water further aids hydration, which is critical for mucosal immunity and detoxification pathways,” said Goyal.

Do you have fresh haldi in your diet? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you have fresh haldi in your diet? (Photo: AI Generated)

However, while such natural preparations can support immune function, it is important to understand their role correctly. Goyal stressed that they act as supportive interventions rather than substitutes for a balanced diet, adequate protein intake, sleep and overall lifestyle. “Immunity is a complex, multi-system process, and no single drink can prevent illness on its own,” asserted Goyal.

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What Malaika’s routine reinforces is a valuable principle.

“Incorporating fresh, plant-based ingredients with anti-inflammatory potential into daily habits can strengthen the body’s baseline resilience. When combined with consistent lifestyle practices, such simple rituals can contribute meaningfully to long-term immune health, especially in environments with high exposure to pollution and allergens,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.