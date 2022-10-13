scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Malaika Arora is a foodie, and her ‘number 1 weakness’ is…

Malaika Arora is as much a foodie as she is a fashion icon; these pictures are proof

Malaika Arora's food habits range from relatable to extravagant. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

It would probably not be erroneous to say that Malaika Arora is a foodie. The fashion diva not only enjoys devouring new cuisines, but she also often prepares delicious food in her own kitchen — of which she gave us a peek during the pandemic. In a similar vein, Malaika, who is presently vacationing in London with beau Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of her scrumptious breakfast on her Instagram page.

In the picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star can be seen in an off-white and black striped winter top styled with blue jeans and a pair of black boots to beat the London cold. In front of her, on a table, are kept many breakfast staples — pancakes, toast, and avocado on toast with burrata.

Malaika Arora enjoyed a tempting and healthy breakfast in London. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

One can also see a plate of French toast topped with some peaches and berries, some maple syrup, and a glass of smoothie. She captioned the picture, “Breakfast — carbs are my favourite macro for strength.”

Also read |In London, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a sight for the sore eyes

On the same London trip, the fitness enthusiast also shared her “number one weakness” — which turned out to be truffle pizza.

Have you ever tried a truffle pizza? (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

If you too love scrolling through food posts, take a look at some of Malaika’s other foodie Instagram moments:

That look when you’re just about to eat something yummy. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

This picture is a whole mood. Her excitement to dig into that taco/nacho bowl is infectious.

Also read |‘When in Georgia…’: Malaika Arora enjoyed this traditional dish; know more about it here
Sunday funday vibes. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

A yummy Sunday with hummus and bread, that we wish we were a part of.

Sushi is never a bad idea. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Arora posted a story of when she dined at one of Mumbai’s most hip restaurants, Mizu. On the menu were sushi, burger, and dips!

Cookies make for the perfect treat, and Arora agrees. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Cookies equal happiness — there is no exception to this rule. Malaika posted a story of her indulging in a delicious chocolate cookie.

A simple South Indian breakfast makes for a perfect start to the day. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

South Indian breakfast tops our list; looks like it features high on Malaika’s, too. Sometime back, she had shared a picture writing, “It’s a rava idli ‘n’ chutney kinda morning.”

Arora devours a full elaborate Indian meal. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

It is extremely important to consume a balanced diet, and Malaika clearly agrees. This elaborate Indian meal is proof.

