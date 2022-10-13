Malaika Arora is a foodie, and her ‘number 1 weakness’ is…

It would probably not be erroneous to say that Malaika Arora is a foodie. The fashion diva not only enjoys devouring new cuisines, but she also often prepares delicious food in her own kitchen — of which she gave us a peek during the pandemic. In a similar vein, Malaika, who is presently vacationing in London with beau Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of her scrumptious breakfast on her Instagram page.
In the picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star can be seen in an off-white and black striped winter top styled with blue jeans and a pair of black boots to beat the London cold. In front of her, on a table, are kept many breakfast staples — pancakes, toast, and avocado on toast with burrata.
One can also see a plate of French toast topped with some peaches and berries, some maple syrup, and a glass of smoothie. She captioned the picture, “Breakfast — carbs are my favourite macro for strength.”
On the same London trip, the fitness enthusiast also shared her “number one weakness” — which turned out to be truffle pizza.
If you too love scrolling through food posts, take a look at some of Malaika’s other foodie Instagram moments:
This picture is a whole mood. Her excitement to dig into that taco/nacho bowl is infectious.
A yummy Sunday with hummus and bread, that we wish we were a part of.
Arora posted a story of when she dined at one of Mumbai’s most hip restaurants, Mizu. On the menu were sushi, burger, and dips!
Cookies equal happiness — there is no exception to this rule. Malaika posted a story of her indulging in a delicious chocolate cookie.
South Indian breakfast tops our list; looks like it features high on Malaika’s, too. Sometime back, she had shared a picture writing, “It’s a rava idli ‘n’ chutney kinda morning.”
It is extremely important to consume a balanced diet, and Malaika clearly agrees. This elaborate Indian meal is proof.
For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
In pictures: Glimpses of Karwa Chauth celebrations in India
In pictures: Glimpses of Karwa Chauth celebrations in India